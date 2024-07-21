Police 'concerned' by speeding drivers along West Tamar Highway

Police say they were "concerned" by the number of speeding drivers recorded during targeted operations through the West Tamar.
From 8-10am on Sunday, July 21 officers attached to Tasmania Police's Northern Road Policing Services were posted along the West Tamar Highway between Riverside and Exeter.
Over the two hours, police said they detected 11 drivers speeding along the highway - some driving as fast as 27kmh over the signposted speed limit.
A police statement released that afternoon said officers were "concerned" by the high speeds, particularly as there was heavy fog reported in the area that morning.
Officers wished to remind drivers speed reduction signage applied at all times, not just during the week.
"Reduced speeds limits in road work areas are for everyone's safety so please, slow down," the statement said.
"Play your part to help keep everyone safe on our roads."
Between July 2023 and June 2024, police reported 18,396 speeding offences on Tasmanian roads.
A June 2024 survey also revealed 66.3 per cent of respondents admitted to speeding by at least 10kmh over the past six months.
