A Tasmanian painter's gold medal portrait fit for an Olympian

Far from home, in one of the country's biggest art prizes, two Tasmanians have made a splash - one is already nationally famous, the other is making her first step into the country's art world.
Lili Reynolds, 17, has been announced as one of 15 'Next Gen' finalists in the Brisbane Portrait Prize with her painting of Olympic swim star and fellow Tasmanian Ariarne Titmus.
Reynolds, who, like Titmus, left Launceston at a young age to pursue sport in Queensland, painted her piece, The Terminator, after meeting with the Olympian earlier this year.
She was announced as a finalist in the category, an under 18 section, on Saturday.
"I've always looked up to her as a Tasmanian and because our stories are so similar," Reynolds said.
"To see that you can follow your dream and reach the heights she has already, that's incredible."
The painting depicts Titmus - the Olympic tattoo on her right arm prominent - leaning on the poolside as a spray of water halos around her.
Titmus met with the young artist during her training schedule for the Paris Olympics, taking the time to pose for a poolside reference photo which eventually became The Terminator.
It took Reynolds over 85 hours to finish the piece, and is the first canvas portrait of Titmus - she has only previously been the subject of large-scale murals.
It's the first time Reynolds, who grew up in Launceston before moving to Brisbane in 2022, has entered a major art competition seriously.
"When I moved to Brisbane, it was about becoming the best version of myself at playing soccer; I didn't even see art as an option," Reynolds said.
"But now, with the success of this and having met with Ariarne, talking with my teachers at school, it's made me see the opportunities.
"When I found out I was in the finalists, I almost cried; that means something. I want to keep painting, keep telling people's stories.
"I just want to be the best that I can be, like Ariarne is, and now she's helping fulfil my dreams in art."
