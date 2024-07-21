The Examiner
Heavy snowfall closes road, Launceston mountains blanketed in white

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
July 21 2024 - 4:37pm
Snowfall at Ben Lomond. Pictures supplied, Google Maps
Parts of Northern Tasmania are blanketed in white after heavy snowfall in the past few days.

