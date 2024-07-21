Heavy snowfall closes road, Launceston mountains blanketed in white

Parts of Northern Tasmania are blanketed in white after heavy snowfall in the past few days.
On several occasions, the wintry conditions have forced Tasmania Police to close Mount Barrow Road near Nunamara.
As of Sunday evening, the road was blocked off at the boom gate due to snow.
"Assistance is currently being provided to vehicles who have travelled beyond that point," police said.
The snow has brought plenty of joy to the neighbouring mountain at Ben Lomond.
Ben Lomond Snow Sports operations manager Abel Pickering said the conditions had attracted a stack of locals, tourists, and even a marriage proposal.
"We had an awesome snow on Friday night and throughout Saturday, we saw about 17 or 18 centimetres fall," Mr Pickering said.
'That's a lot for here, and a fair bit for anywhere in the world.
"In my three years it's been the best I've seen up here."
Mr Pickering said it was hard to predict whether the snow would last, but encouraged people to get up the mountain.
The ski centre offers half-day gear hire from $35 for youths.
"Conditions aren't looking to favourable over the next few days, but the forecast up here is really inaccurate. We're not really sure what the week will bring," he said.
"[But] it's a really good opportunity for people to wet their feet - especially if they're Tasmanians - without having to pay money for flights."
Tasmania's Central Highlands has also seen some snowfall in the past few days.
