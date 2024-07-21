Never been to prom? Well, now's your chance

Even before The Marvelous Wonderettes - local company Star Rae Productions' latest period-piece musical - starts, its director Jan Gluszyk has a plan to take his audience back in time.
The actors, Gluszyk said, won't be the only ones dressed to the nines. He wants his audience to get involved too.
"I want this audience to take ownership of the show, to not just sit down and watch, but to feel like they're in it," said Gluszyk, who has worked with the company once before on the award-winning The Husband Murderers Support Group.
Set in the 1950s and '60s, the smash Off-Broadway musical takes place on two Springfield High School nights - the prom and a reunion - each a decade apart, and follows a four-strong female ensemble cast.
Those characters - Jorja Sigtenhorst, Louise Mizzi, Racheal Leigh and Cody Sparkes as the eponymous Wonderettes - talk to the audience about their dreams and ambitions before jumping a decade forward to see what time has made of them.
The "candy-coated romp" filled with '50s and '60s hits songs, like Lollipop, Dream Lover, Stupid Cupid, and Respect, alongside more than 20 other jukebox classics, is also Star Rae Productions' second of the year.
It's also, aside from its costume-encouraging antics for audience members, unique for the troupe, with performers frequently interacting with the audience to make viewers "feel like a guest at the prom and the reunion".
"It's all about immersion with this show, and all about fun," Gluszyk said.
"This is what appealed to me about this show: bringing the audience into it, bouncing off of them. Because, really, that's one of the big differences with theatre.
"You're right there in it."
The Marvellous Wonderettes opens at the Australian Italian Club on August 9 for a six-show run ending August 17. Ticket information is available at https://starraeproductions.square.site/
