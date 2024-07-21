'Absolutely vital': Council to establish Riverside Aquatic Centre committee

The West Tamar Council is set to form a special committee to help redevelop the ageing Riverside Aquatic Centre.
The committee will comprise two to three councillors, two to three executive team directors, and the local government's recreation officer or their delegate.
They'll review the council's previous reports and plans for the facility before determining if its 2021 West Tamar Future Aquatic Facility Strategy is still useable in its current state.
Redevelopment could include an extensive capital maintenance program or a like-for-like replacement of existing infrastructure to modern technical safety standards.
There's also the option of a completely new build at the current site or at a different location.
Councillor Rick Shegog said the initiative would create a "well presented, well consulted presentation of propositions" for potential donors to ensure the project is funded.
"I think it's important that we put a lot of effort into ensuring that we're in the right position in a few years when there are opportunities," he said.
"It needs special attention due to the size and nature of the investment. This facility is very important to the West Tamar community and to Launceston."
Councillor Geoff Lyons OAM agreed, adding that the centre was already due for a replacement.
"The Riverside pool is built on clay. I remember a couple of years ago, parts started to collapse," he said.
"When the workman went to have a look at it, there was actually nothing under the concrete. So I imagine the pool, to some degree, has got that problem."
The pool was first constructed in the late 1960s. The council assessed it to be nearing the end of its useful life back in February 2021.
The report claimed that the facility could operate for the next two to five years by undertaking some capital works, but continuation beyond this timeframe would be unlikely due to continued deterioration.
More than three years into that window, Cr Lyons was concerned the community could be missing out, with roughly 500 people on waiting lists for learn to swim lessons.
"Bear in mind, we had the Glen Dhu pool the government promised to open in '21, they still haven't opened it," he said.
"When Riverside pool opens in a new setup, it will be capable of conducting learn to swim, which I think is absolutely vital for the future of our community.
"We need to properly plan it and I congratulate Cr Shegog on bringing this forward to actually get it on the agenda and start the process of planning."
All eight councillors voted in favour of establishing the special committee.
