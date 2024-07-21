West Tamar approves 'out of the box' street names for Legana subdivision

The West Tamar Council has approved names for its two newest streets as their construction draws to a close.
Comprising a cul-de-sac and short through-road, the streets are set to host a 23-lot commercial and industrial subdivision off Legana Park Drive.
In an effort to "promote innovation in technology and manufacturing", they've been dubbed Innova Avenue (deriving from 'innovate') and Synergy Court.
The latter was originally named Synergy Street before councillors agreed to an amendment.
Councillor Rick Shegog said although the names were "a little bit out of the box", they indicated the district's goals to prospective businesses.
"I think they're great names for an upcoming industrial, commercial area of the West Tamar," he said.
While the cul-de-sac provides access to most of the subdivision's lots, the through-road of Innova Avenue is planned to receive an extension in the future to provide access to the Legana town centre.
Councillor Lynden Ferguson also voiced his support for the names.
"I hope that this contributes to attracting businesses and people that want to invest in the West Tamar," he said.
"I really would commend everyone in our organisation that has helped make this happen."
The proposal was carried by all eight present councillors. The names have also been deemed acceptable by Place Names Tasmania.
