Tasmania's daycare woes targeted in new $5m funding package

Launceston couple Lauren Muralt and Claye Young had heard that accessing daycare could be difficult.
So long before the birth of their first son, Harrison, they set about applying for spaces and adding their name to waiting lists.
Harrison has recently turned one, and is settling into a daycare centre in Riverside.
His parents are thankful they got the ball rolling when they did.
"The process of getting Harrison into daycare was a consideration we had to make early when I was pregnant," Ms Muralt said.
"Once it was time for me to go back to work - around the eight or nine month mark - we were ringing twice a week to daycare centres around town just to try and escalate the process.
"We were particularly organised getting him on the list early, but if that hadn't been the case things may have been even harder."
A new $5 million funding package is aiming to make accessing childcare easier for Tasmania parents by addressing staffing shortages in the sector.
The package includes 200 scholarships of between $15,000 and $30,000 to help students gain qualifications in the sector, and 20 scholarships for speech pathologists and psychologists.
Those who relocate to remote areas - Flinders and King Island or the West Coast - will be offered relocation packages of up to $2500.
Further $2500 incentives will be offered to help retain staff in isolated areas.
"Access to quality education care can be really difficult for some Tasmanian families to find and we're seeing this right across Australia," Education Minister Jo Palmer said.
"We're throwing everything we can at this because we know how important it is to Tasmanian families, and in particular we know how important childcare is to Tasmanian mums."
The $5 million package has bipartisan support.
Labor leader Dean Winter called the policy "a great start".
"We support anything that will help get more child care available," Mr Winter said.
"There are so many young Tasmanian families who don't have access to childcare and it's one of the big inhibitors for participation in the economy."
The childcare package launch came as the final item on the state government's 'First 100 Days' plan.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the state government had also completed an extra 187 initiatives during that time, and would now begin a new plan for the next 100 days.
"The next 100 days will see the 2024-25 state budget handed down, delivering a significant number of our commitments under the 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's future," Mr Rockliff said.
