The much-loved Dutch market stall Big Bite says 'vaarwel'

In the last month, as they went from market to market, Richard and Melanie Smit listened to customers tell them what the food they made meant to them, and how much they'll miss it.
One woman, in Devonport, told them how Sunday for her family had become "Dutch Day"; a man at the Don market said every time he saw their stall from his home - which was across the road from the event - he knew he was in for a good breakfast.
Some turned up for each of their five final trading days, all of which were in different locations across the state. Others delivered flowers and gifts, and thanked them with cards and letters. A few even cried.
"It's been so dramatic," said Mrs Smit, who, alongside her husband, has run the popular Big Bite Dutch Treats stall at markets for more than five years.
"We didn't realise how other people felt about what we were doing."
Mr and Mrs Smit's business - which sold baked goods like the Dutch doughnut oliebollen and poffertjes batter-cake at markets across the state - officially closed on Sunday.
Originally planning a final hurrah at the latest Launceston World Street Eats, where it had run a stall since the event's inception, the couple were forced to shutter unceremoniously when the event was cancelled due to weather.
"We feel grief that we didn't have the closure of that last day; it would have been lovely," Mr Smit said.
"But to know that we meant as much to people as they did to us, that's what counts. We were part of a diverse fabric and community at those markets and it's been fantastic."
The pair, who arrived in Australia in 2010 from The Netherlands, had a long and strange journey to becoming bakers in Tasmania.
First living in Western Australia - where they underwent the customary climate shocks, when having left Holland's negative seven degrees to arrive at a scorching 45 - the couple went on to work as cattle rearers, lifeguards and youth workers across the country.
During that time, meeting with cultural differences as well as climate ones, Mrs Smit turned to baking, something she had always loved, to stay connected with the Netherlands.
She began making biscuits that had been readily available at supermarkets in their home country that didn't exist in Australia - the speculaas and stroopkoeken that became staples of their future business.
At first, it was nostalgic - "You get a hankering for food from your childhood," Mrs Smit said - a feeling that became stronger over the years. That home-baking continued as they moved from the Kimberley to Queensland, then to Adelaide, Bridport and finally to Poatina.
In the Northern Midlands, the Smits became bakers, with Mr Smit transforming their home kitchen into a commercial one for Mrs Smit to lead as head dough maker.
"The baking started as a sense of connection to our home for us," Mrs Smit said.
"When it became a business, we were able to give that to other people. That was its own kind of special satisfaction."
Soon they were regular attendees at markets in Don, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, and had even opened a website to sell dutch biscuits, stroopwafels, speculaas, stroopkoeken, kokoskrans and chocolate mix.
But now, after more than five years baking, Mr and Mrs Smit are saying goodbye to Big Bite Dutch Treats, having made the decision to focus on Mr Smit's health.
"This was an enormous decision," Mrs Smit said.
"There's such an emotional connection that we have with this business. It's very sad but we had so many great memories.
"We became part of people's lives; you don't realise that sometimes until you decide to stop."
