Health recruitment drive hailed a success as 494 workers join the industry

The Tasmanian Government has hailed its healthcare recruitment drive a success after almost 500 people joined the industry.
Launched on April 28 in an effort to expand the sector, the initiative attracted doctors, paramedics, support staff, and 138 new nurses.
The 494 positions equate to more than five new hires per day. The government claims it has employed more health workers than at any other point in Tasmanian history.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the job was just beginning, with upcoming recruitment to include new GPs as part of the state's Rapid Response team.
"There is no doubt about it, the Tasmanian Government is growing our health service," he said.
"Tasmania already has more healthcare workers than any state in Australia per head of population, but we are committed to delivering more to ensure Tasmanians can get the health care they need sooner."
The news comes after the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) revealed that the island was leading the country in public hospital investment, recruitment, and bed availability.
A July report detailed that the Tasmanian Government spends $8.3 million per day on the health sector, while the state's recurrent hospital expenditure increased at almost three times the national average rate.
The average salary for public hospital staff has increased by 7.6 per cent, up from the national average of five per cent.
Mr Barnett said the government would invest $12.1 billion into the field over the next four years.
"We will continue to grow our workforce with active recruitment campaigns underway to employ more nurses, doctors, paramedics, and allied health professionals," he said.
"We have opened 298 more hospital beds, with upgrades ongoing at each of our major hospitals to provide more beds for those in need.
"At the heart of these improvements are our incredible, hard-working health care workers. We say to these health care workers, our government appreciates you, we back you, and we thank you."
