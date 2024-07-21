'Very emotional' retiring Hawks skipper bows out in perfect ending

If an athlete could dream up their perfect retirement game, it's likely to go something like this.
Finish off an undefeated season by winning a closely-contested grand final against their long-time rivals who pushed them every step of the way.
Also, it's the third premiership in a row for the club which they are the captain of, and the side has lost just once in that time.
Oh, and after the game is over, their name is called out as grand final MVP.
That is how Northern Hawks co-captain Tessa Coote will end her Tasmanian Netball League career.
"I'm very proud, very emotional, it's been a big day," she said immediately after lifting the massive TNL trophy.
After 10 seasons and six with the Hawks, the former Cavalier has achieved nearly all there is to do in Tasmanian netball and the 29-year-old believed the time has come to let the next generation shine at the state level.
But that is not a sentiment shared by her teammates, with sister Lydia Coote leading the call for the stalwart goal-defender to return for a crack at an unprecedented fourth crown.
"It's amazing to do it with Lyds and she's not letting me retire, she hasn't accepted it yet," Tessa said.
While for fellow co-captain Ash Mawer, who believed Coote was "still mulling it over", the win was a fitting way to pay tribute to a player that had given so much to the club.
"She's such a special captain because she just cares so much about everyone at the club and everyone that she's around," Mawer said.
"She's just such a special person to have around the club."
Mawer said hearing of Coote's retirement ahead of the match had provided extra motivation that ensured they could outlast their 60-minute battle with the Cavs.
"We all knew how much it meant to Tess, it was almost like we were doing it for Tess in the last quarter," she said.
Coote has played 103 games all up for the Hawks and would boast a scarcely-believable winning percentage during that time.
And while that is all great, Coote said she was most happy that she will be leaving the club in a better spot than when she left it.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.