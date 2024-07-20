Weekly wrap: Pioneers, piccolos and poker

Happy Sunday you lot, it's Hamish Geale here with your weekly wrap.
This week Declan Durrant shone a light on some of the challenges facing cafes in Launceston. State hospitality boss Steve Old says a strained economic climate is weighing heavy on hospitality operators.
Hugh Bohane told us about the George Town delegation who attended Matthew Flinders' reburial in England, five years after the famous explorer's coffin was dug up in 2019.
Elsewhere, an abandoned nappy bag briefly caused a scare at Launceston General Hospital, and social poker is back on the cards in Tasmania after a ban was reversed. Duncan Bailey has that story.
Until next time,
Hamish Geale,
Senior Journalist
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.