Three-peat! Hawks confirm dynasty in Northern derby decider

The Northern Hawks have put their names in history as their undefeated Tasmanian Netball League campaign is capped off with their third-consecutive premiership.
Defeating a gallant Cavaliers outfit 56-48, the now three-times reigning premiers were beneficiaries of a fast start before they held off multiple later charges.
Ash Mawer was at her very best, scoring 50 goals in her titanic battle with Australian representative Paige O'Neill.
But it was her co-captain Tessa Coote who was named grand final MVP after she led the Hawks' stingy defensive effort in which they conceded just nine first-quarter goals.
Beyond the on-court battle, there appeared to be a fierce competition between each clubs' supporter-base as to who was the loudest.
The result of which was a deafening atmosphere.
A strong start for the Cavs was made clear by the shouts of "Dooouug" whenever goal-shooter Hayley McDougall scored.
But the Hawks responded quickly.
After trailing by two goals to begin, the undefeated minor premiers went on a five-goal scoring spree.
Touted as the biggest one-one-one battle of the match, Cavaliers defender O'Neill would be given a stern test ahead of her tour with Australia's 21-and-under squad in the form of the Hawks' five-time league MVP Mawer.
As Mawer scored her and the team's eighth goal with the Cavs having scored just three, it was clear 17-year-old O'Neill was going to have one of the toughest challenges of her young career.
Reflecting on the contest, Mawer said O'Neill's quality was exciting for the sport.
"It's just so promising for Tasmanian netball, Paige is more than 10 years younger than I am and to put in that battle, I think that's just a testament to the hard work that she's put in and what Netball Tas are doing with the kids from grassroots," she said.
The Hawks were irrepressible in defence, causing turnovers seemingly every time the Cavs had the ball.
Racing out to an 11-4 lead, the dream start for the Hawks was similar to that of the qualifying final when the first quarter proved the difference.
It was at that time which O'Neill inspired the Cavs back into the contest as she broke up two-consecutive plays.
But at the first break, the Hawks still held a healthy 15-9 lead.
There was a particularly physical feel to the second quarter as the Cavs looked to make up ground.
The Hawks' defence proved to be more effective again, with Lydia and Tessa Coote covering space effectively to block passing lanes.
Knowing the game was slipping from their grasp, the Cavs could not do much more than watch Mawer extend the Hawks' margin to 10 goals.
But then the Cavs made their move.
Under the leadership of captain Shelby Miller, the Cavs were obdurate in their defending and had managed to close the gap to five by half-time.
While their standards had not dropped to begin the second half, the Cavs' hard-fought comeback seemed to be unravelling.
Mawer was finding her spots in the semicircle and the Cavs struggled to find answer as she piled on the goals.
But the Cavs kept fighting, and soon they were back where they started - five goals down at the end of the third quarter.
There was an element of desperation to the Cavs as they battled the Hawks and the clock to make inroads on their deficit.
Multiple momentum swings were giving spectators minor heart palpitations, but halfway through the final 15 minutes the Hawks had a 49-44 lead.
It seemed every time the Cavs made a game-changing defensive play, the Hawks would respond with one of their own to keep their opponents at bay.
And as Mawer's tally of goals surpassed the Cavs, the Hawks had one hand on their third-straight TNL trophy.
