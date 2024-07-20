Defending champs go-back-to-back in hectic grand final

The Cavaliers have won consecutive 19-and-under premierships after they defeated Cripps Waratah in a magnificent display of netball.
Winning 50-45, it was neck-and-neck throughout the 60 minutes as each side traded blows.
But a true premiership quarter was the difference, with only one goal separating the clubs outside of the third term.
Goal-attack Sophie Brewer put in a virtuoso effort, making tireless runs up the court while also scoring 35 goals from any and every range.
She was named best on court.
Her second premiership, Brewer reflected on how this one compared to her first.
"Because we had those losses, we had to learn from each of them and last year we went undefeated, so actually having those losses made us grow as a team," she said.
"It just made it even better to come here today and get the win."
Brewer was humble when speaking of her efforts, crediting her team for their support in getting her the ball in good positions, while she gave her coaches even higher praise.
"The coaches have so much knowledge and we learn something from them every week," she said.
"But not only are they awesome coaches, they're really good friends of ours and we're all really close and it's just a close family."
Horns, clappers, streamers and screams could be heard from the outset as the Silverdome lit up.
There was good reason too.
End-to-end, hectic and intense netball was being thrown at both teams as they battled for an early lead.
The first gap was created by Cripps as they applied pressure to a Cavs side that had been steamrolling opposition line-ups as of late.
But the Cavs responded well via some gutsy defensive plays.
Cavs skipper Asha Lowe was dynamic at the centre position, willing her side to lift.
But that was not coming easy as mid-courters Maya Armstrong and Abbey Geappen made little to no mistakes.
Level at 11 at the first break, the second term was perhaps even more intense.
Cripps continued to play an extremely efficient brand of netball, while Brewer was shooting brilliantly from range.
Cripps again threatened to build a lead, but this time it was defensive duo Grace Ebbelaar and Grace Foley who came up with some crucial interceptions.
The Cavs took the lead for the first time late in the second term, with a hail-mary shot from Mollie Poulton rattling in much to the delight of the home crowd.
As spectators and players took their collective first breath since the game started, the score read 25-25 at half-time.
Coming out of the break the Cavs went up a gear.
Brewer was simply unplayable as she scored from seemingly every part of the attacking semicircle while the mid-court and defence were able to produce enough stops to hand them a four-goal lead.
But Cripps were not to be swept aside.
In keeping with the pulsating nature of the contest, they dried up the Cavs' goals while still threatening down the other end.
It took 10 seconds of sheer brilliance to put any sort of breathing room between the two sides.
Having just scored, the Cavs brought the ball down the court in direct fashion with time running out.
Brewer caught the ball just inside the semicircle at a 45-degree angle to the goal, before quickly putting a shot up as the siren sounded.
It was her second buzzer-beating goal for the match.
There was more of the same in the final quarter, with the Cavs enjoying the faster start but Cripps refusing to give up.
The visitors threw their bodies at every contest, desperate to cut down the margin from the seemingly impenetrable barrier that was three goals.
But Brewer's range never faltered.
Cripps kept attacking right to the final seconds, but as Brewer's 35th and the Cavs' 50th goal went in, their fate was sealed.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.