The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

Promising Cavalier called up to represent Australia in Fiji

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
July 20 2024 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paige O'Neill and Charlotte Walker have been selected for Australia's 21-and-under squad. Picture by Ben Hann
Paige O'Neill and Charlotte Walker have been selected for Australia's 21-and-under squad. Picture by Ben Hann

Two of Tasmania's brightest netball talents are set to make history following their selections to Australia's 21-and-under squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.