Promising Cavalier called up to represent Australia in Fiji

Two of Tasmania's brightest netball talents are set to make history following their selections to Australia's 21-and-under squad.
Cavaliers' Paige O'Neill and Devon's Charlotte Walker will represent their country in a Tour of Fiji, the first time two Tasmanian netballers will achieve such a feat at the same time.
Both defenders, 17-year-old O'Neill and 18-year-old Walker have previously been invited to train with Super Netball club Adelaide Thunderbirds and both play for their clubs' opens side, despite being eligible for the 19-and-unders.
For O'Neill, the news came as a massive shock, despite making multiple trips to the Australian Institute of Sport.
She credited her development to the Thunderbirds and AIS, but mainly to the Tasmanian Netball League.
"I think it's so important, especially playing up in opens against the best women in the state, pushing me every day, every game," she said.
Perhaps the most challenging opponent she has faced is Northern Hawks' Ash Mawer, who O'Neill said has forced her to improve vastly.
"Not only is she just so strong, she's so agile and she always pushes me every game," she said.
"It does get a bit tough sometimes when you do get beaten but I think that just makes it so much better and I love getting challenged."
For Walker, coming from Tasmania's North-West meant she never took any conversations about national selection seriously, and admitted she was equally surprised about her selection.
Based off her experience with the Thunderbirds, Walker described the difference in level between the TNL and what she expects to face in Fiji.
"It's definitely a few steps up from what we have here, but you realise it's not unachievable for us it's still very much something that we can do," she said.
The tour is played August 19-23.
