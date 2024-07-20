Second new Spirit of Tasmania ferry named, launched in Finland

Another new Bass Strait ferry will mean more passengers can get on board the boat to Tasmania.
Tasmania's second new passenger, vehicle and freight vessel has been officially named and launched at a special ceremony in Finland.
The flashy new Spirit of Tasmania V was the centre of attention at the ceremony where the Governor of Tasmania, Her Excellency the Honourable Barbara Baker AC, formally named the ship and broke a bottle of Tasmanian sparkling wine on her bow.
"I am obviously delighted and honoured to have been asked to play this role for this vessel on behalf of the state of Tasmania," she said.
"The new Spirit of Tasmania vessels will be a major contributor to Tasmania's visitor economy and the broader Tasmanian economy for many years to come."
The Spirit of Tasmania V is the second of two new vessels which will replace the existing Bass Strait ships.
The new vessels are longer and have more capacity for passengers, vehicles and freight.
Transport Minister Eric Abetz said the formal ceremony is a long-standing tradition which is expected to bring "good fortune" to the new ship.
During the ceremony the new ship floated for the very first time after valves were opened to allow water to flow into the dry dock.
The naming ceremony comes after Labor established a parliamentary inquiry into the delivery of the new Spirit of Tasmania ferries.
Labor leader Dean Winter said while it was great to see the ship hit the water, the "critical question" of when the boats will arrive in Devonport still remained.
"This is getting really messy now," he said.
"The question the government's got to answer is when will those ships be in the Mersey, fully loaded with passengers and cargo, taking those passengers and cargo to and from the mainland."
Mr Winter said due to delays in building a new wharf and berthing infrastructure in Devonport it was unlikely the ships would be in Tasmania by summer.
"The Spirit of Tasmania does not appear to be taking additional bookings for this summer, at the same time the government is assuring the hospitality and tourism community that they will taking those bookings," he said.
"So what's the answer? Why is the Spirit of Tasmania not taking additional bookings at the moment?
"I think the answer is it's not going to be ready."
Spirit V will now return to the fitting-out dock to complete works while Spirit IV undertakes its second trial out at sea.
