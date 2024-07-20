Two Tasmanian firefighters deployed to Canada as wildfires intensify

Two Tassie firefighters are on their way to fight fires on the other side of the world.
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service duo Rhys Wilson and Ken Brooks flew out from Launceston Airport this morning in response to a national call for assistance as wildfires in Canada intensify.
The pair joined a contingent of 119 personnel from Australia and New Zealand to support their counterparts in Canada.
It will be the second time Mr Wilson and Mr Brooks have been deployed to Canada.
"We are proud to be part of this deployment and ready to assist our friends in Canada, who have been battling extreme fire conditions for weeks," PWS state fire manager Katy Edwards said.
"Australia and Canada have exchanged personnel, resources and technology since 2000 under an ongoing mutual fire management agreement."
Parks Minister Nick Duigan thanked the duo for their commitment.
"Their specialist skills and experience responding to fires in the Tasmanian wilderness will be a valuable asset in the Canadian landscape," he said.
"We look forward to welcoming them home toward the end of August."
