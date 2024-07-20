Debate over Mac Point stadium designs and their sightlines heats up

RSL Tasmania chief executive John Hardy stands by the stern letter he wrote to the Premier over the potential for Mac Point 1.0 to dwarf the Cenotaph as stadium designers weigh in on the debate.
Mr Hardy wrote towards the end of his letter that Stadium 2.0 does, however, have the RSL's support.
Sports Minister Nic Street said the government understands the RSL's concerns and will "always unashamedly stand up for their members".
"The stadium has been carefully positioned on the site to sit between the existing sightlines to ensure the views up and down the Derwent River, to sunrise and sunset, and across to the Eastern shore are not impacted," Mr Street said.
He added that two of the five sightlines listed in the Sullivans Cove Planning Scheme are "partially impacted".
In response, Mr Hardy said he didn't understand what Mr Street meant by "partially impacted".
"What does that mean? Can I only see it through one eye? Does that mean I can only see it if I am six feet tall? Can I see it if I'm five foot five?" Mr Hardy said.
The RSL boss said the state government has not adequately consulted the RSL about the proposed designs for Mac Point 1.0, which affects what its members believe to be their spiritual place.
"Why can't they [state government] work with us and just say, 'Look, this is what we think the sightlines look like'," Mr Hardy said.
He thinks, until he is proven wrong, that the state government hasn't consulted him because they know that "three of the sightlines of the Cenotaph would be gone" under the proposed Mac Point 1.0 design.
"I'm a patriot. We're [the RSL] being patriotic. We're standing for what we believe is the right thing to do," Mr Hardy said.
Macquarie Point Development Corporation (MPDC) chief executive Anne Beach said the multipurpose stadium 1.0 has been carefully designed and informed by the surrounding areas, the history, and the site's character.
"The President of the RSL was briefed on July 4 by MPDC and was provided with the concept designs and shadowing diagrams," Ms Beach said.
The Mac Point boss said that during this briefing, RSL Tasmania was advised that the highest point of the dome is 51 metres (which is 54 metres above sea level) - not 59.5 metres as has been suggested.
"The five sightlines that transact through the site were also discussed, and the RSL was advised that only two of these are partially impacted," Ms Beach said.
Ms Beach said the stadium's location has been "carefully selected so the sightlines run on each side of the structure, rather than through the middle of the stadium".
"The Macquarie Point Stadium site will never impact views from the Cenotaph to the setting or rising sun, views up and down the Derwent River or across to the Eastern Shore," Ms Beach said.
Meanwhile, the Mac Point 2.0 Stadia Precinct Consortia managing director Dean Coleman said he acknowledges and supports the serious issues expressed by Mr Hardy in his letter to Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
"We are gravely concerned at threats to the historic, cultural, and spiritual significance of our capital city's Cenotaph that the design of Mac Point 1 proposes," Mr Coleman said.
He said no development should be permitted at Macquarie Point that obscures the Cenotaph from these sightlines.
"Mac Point 2.0 has been designed to preserve the sightlines to the Cenotaph. Our stadium and surrounding structures are positioned and oriented to maintain clear views of the Cenotaph from key vantage points across the city and water," Mr Coleman said.
He said Mac Point 2.0 has no impact on the dawn, sunrise, or sunset services and no shadowing on the Cenotaph.
"We have actively engaged with RSL Tasmania and other stakeholder groups, incorporating their feedback into the design process to ensure the proposed stadium benefits the entire community," Mr Coleman said.
According to Mr Coleman, the Stadia Precinct Consortium has now submitted its fully costed proposal to the state government to develop an AFL standard stadium and mixed-use precinct, Mac Point 2.0.
