Slick Sydney/Canberra outfit rallies to beat Tassie in state footy thriller

Tasmania were a bit flat following their one-goal loss to Sydney/Canberra, according to coach Trent Baumeler.
The Blues won the state footy clash 10.10 (70) to 8.16 (64) largely thanks to a surge late in the third quarter at UTAS Stadium on Saturday night.
Sydney/Canberra kicked three goals in a row in the third after the Map had established a 15-point buffer.
They led by two points at the final change before capitalising with another three-consecutive goals after Tassie missed numerous chances.
The Map surged late with set-shot goals to Jake Hinds and Sam Siggins.
With it five points the difference at the 26-minute mark, the Blues won the crucial next centre clearance and soaked up the remaining time.
Baumeler said the loss hurt given Tassie had more scoring shots and their chances to win the game.
"There's always disappointment, especially when you're playing rep footy and representing the state, you obviously want to win and play well," he said.
The coach provided his take on what happened in the third quarter.
"Our pressure dropped a lot and I think we only had single-figure tackles," he said.
"So with some of our come-forward-to-defend stuff that we like to do, we were a bit slow to read-react and get up at the ball carrier and we let them generate some uncontested marks.
"They probably hurt us out the back by being able to do that, we let them kick the ball and handball receive and play fast through us and they got us back towards goal a couple times."
North Launceston's Harry Bayles won the best on ground medal for Tasmania with 37 possessions, including 26 kicks and 11 handballs.
"Harry was really good at playing his role in our ball movement, his ability to overlap handball and use the ball and get the ball inside forward 50 (was good)," Baumeler said.
"He was involved in quite a few scoring chains but also defensively he was strong as well."
Strong defender Anthony Lo Pilato won Sydney/Canberra's best-on medal. The Blues only had their first training session together on Friday.
The Tassie side had seven changes from their 46-point win against Queensland in June so were somewhat unfamiliar as well.
Baumeler reiterated Tassie took a holistic approach to selection given what's to come with representative footy in 2025 and then the VFL in 2026.
"It was about trying to expose as many of our squad members as possible to at least one game," he said.
"There's quite a few guys in the squad who didn't get to play a game this year.
"It's really important to bring some new guys along for the journey and develop them and have a look at them at this level of footy."
The state coach expects to see many of the 40-player 2024 squad in the mix for the five or six representative games next year.
North Launceston had 10 representatives in the team and Bombers small forward Brandon Leary opened the Map's account, roving a pack and curling through a snap before letting out a roar.
Rhys Pollack answered back for Sydney/Canberra with a set-shot major from 50 metres.
Tassie's Michael Stingel provided the highlight of the first term, winning a loose ball on wing, spinning out of trouble and then side-stepping an opponent before finding Sam Siggins at half-forward.
It wasn't long before Siggins chopped off a handball at half-forward and snapped a ball that bounced through to put the Map back up.
Tassie's back line were doing well to snuff out attacks and rebound while Sydney/Canberra midfielders Ned Campbell and Alex Smout looked dangerous with their run and carry.
The visitors capitalised on a turnover with Andrew Swan marking in the pocket before drop-punting it through and the Blues took a two-point lead into quarter-time.
Sydney/Canberra extended the margin early in the second quarter with Matthew Mcgrory marking a high ball in the pocket before popping it through.
Tassie captain Brad Cox-Goodyer had his moment when he had a 50m set shot.
Taking advantage of his local knowledge of the breeze, his high left-foot kick looked like it would fall short but it just cleared the pack in the square.
The rain started five minutes into the second stanza and it appeared to have an impact on the skills.
Tassie's Harvey Griffiths won a holding the ball free-kick after a double-team tackle with Liam Jones which resulted in a set-shot goal from the top of the square.
Siggins soon won another holding the ball free but missed to the left in what was a much more contested quarter than the free-flowing first term.
Tassie controlled the play with the Blues struggling to get it in their forward half.
However, their last line of defence was battling gallantly and keeping the Map's full-forward Jack Tomkinson quiet.
When the Blues eventually got it forward, Hugo Birks hit the post from a set-shot snap from close range.
Following a low-scoring stanza, Tassie led 4.7 (31) to 3.4 (22) at half-time.
The Blues struck first again in the third quarter with Birks holding his ground in a marking contest before slotting a major from 30m.
The Map's Tomkinson worked his way into the contest and clunked a mark before a dead-straight goal to put Tassie up 38-29.
The home team looked like they were racing away when Kieran Lovell steered one through from the pocket on the run after a handball from Siggins.
But then Birks banged another through from the top of the square after the Blues scrapped it forward with great effect.
Sydney/Canberra's Byron Laws then gained a push free-kick and kicked truly from close range to cut the deficit to three points.
The Blues hit the lead before three-quarter-time when Thomas Faul streamed past the 50m arc and booted it through from range.
