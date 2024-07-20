Teacher kickstarts Tasmania's first amateur pole dancing comps

Bec Collins has been teaching pole dancing for 17 years and now she's curating the state's first amateur pole dancing championships.
The championships will offer the next generation of pole dancers a performance platform.
The competition will run from September 20 - 23 in conjunction with Devonport and Launceston's pole dancing studios.
Ms Collins said her students at Diamond Class Pole Dance and Fitness Studio in Hobart had expressed interest in competing.
"After hearing this I contacted Sheri at Pole Revolution in Launceston to see what we could do," she said.
"She said her students were also interested in competing but they didn't have experience in showcasing, so they would be brand new to competitive dancing.
"To jump up and compete without any experience is daunting - so I said, 'How about I come up and teach them how to get started and create their own routine'?" she said.
Ms Collins held two workshops in Launceston on July 20.
The first was aimed at preparing Northern pole dancers for competition, while the second catered for all levels.
"We expect most people to be brand new," she said.
"Some people might take off a little quicker and that's why we have two instructors to make sure everyone gets to really learn."
Ms Collins said she was excited to bring studios from across the state together and encouraged anyone who thought about starting pole dancing to come along.
"I always tell people who are thinking about starting, 'Remember that feeling when you were a kid and you were let outside for recess'?" she said.
"Remember swinging on the playground equipment, that's how it feels at pole dancing."
The competition will have a Southern and Northern heat with the finals held at Pole Revolution in Launceston.
Applications close August 20.
