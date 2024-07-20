Eight on the trot after global outage claims first Tasmanian sport victim

Only one of the Tasmania Devils' matches at UTAS Stadium went ahead but it was an impressive result for the home team.
Originally scheduled to feature the Tasmania Devils' girls and boys before the senior representative clashes, Microsoft's global tech outage meant the first game couldn't go ahead.
Coates Talent League released a statement on social media early Saturday morning.
"The match was scheduled to be played today, Saturday 20 July, however a flight cancellation due to the global tech outage has led to the Western Jets girls team unable to travel as originally planned," it read.
"We will work with both programs to look to play the match at a later date should fixturing allow.
"More details will be provided in due course."
It's the second Devils match to be affected in recent weeks with the boys' match against Gippsland on July 6 cancelled due to long flight delays.
However, with Saturday's boys' match still going ahead, they defeated Western Jets 10.12 (72) to 7.16 (58).
Playing their first match in more than a month, the Devils trailed at quarter-time before kicking five goals to none in the second term.
From there, they didn't look back as North Launceston's Dom Pitt brought his strong State League form to the Talent League.
After being one of the Bombers' best against Launceston last week, he kicked three goals and got plenty of football through the midfield in a performance that could strengthen his draft-ability.
Bombers teammate Lenny Douglas booted two goals, as did Launceston's Lucas Wootton, while Liam Ling, Rylee McHenry and Emig French all put in strong performances.
Daniel Cooney, Jasper Hay and Fletcher Richards all chipped in with a goal each.
The win was the Devils' eighth in a row after losing their first three, putting them to the top of the Talent League table before Sandringham's ninth win eclipsed them.
The Dragons have played one more clash than the Devils due to their previous cancellation.
Tasmania Devils d Western Jets 10.12 (72) to 7.16 (58)
Goals: Pitt 3, Wootton, Douglas 2, Cooney, Hay, Richards 1
