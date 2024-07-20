Kings Meadows McDonald's completes $2.3m reno, celebrates with $2 cheeseburgers

Kings Meadows McDonald's has officially reopened after the completion of a $2.3 million renovation.
The four-month remodel of Launceston's original McDonald's restaurant included additions of a new exterior, terrace, dining room, amenities and playspace, as well as a newly positioned front counter and McCafé.
The renovation, which closed entrances, and the entire restaurant for a period of several weeks, was completed by Launceston's Anstie Constructions.
The upgrades, which bring the building in line with McDonald's other Launceston stores, created about 50 jobs.
Franchise owner Steven Nicholas said the revamp was excellent for the business, its customers, and the new employees.
"Reinvestment is an important part of our ongoing commitment," said Mr Nicholas, who employs nearly 900 people across seven restaurants in the state's North and North-West.
"[It] allows us to create new jobs for members of the local community through expanding our operational capabilities to allow us to provide quicker and more efficient service for our customers."
To celebrate the occasion, the Kings Meadows restaurant held a grand opening on Saturday, July 20, with activities including an arts corner and face painting, as well as a once-off offer of $2 cheeseburgers.
The deal will be available at the site from 10.30am to midnight.
"We are excited to celebrate the grand reopening," said Mr Nicholas.
"We appreciate our customers' patience during construction and look forward to welcoming them back."
The remodel was part of McDonald's Australia's national plan to open 100 new restaurants and remodel half of its existing restaurants by the end of 2025, marking almost a billion-dollar investment from the company.
McDonald's reports the projects will create more than 40,000 new jobs.
