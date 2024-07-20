Ruins of 1800s tramway lead the way to Tassie's best waterfall

GREEN would be heavily in demand were an artist to paint this walk.
Additional colours would largely be necessary only to vary the shade of green.
In fact, anybody with a morbid fear of green (made up scientific name: snotophobia) would be wise to plump for somewhere more outbacky.
Although there may only be one colour of significance, it is a colour of brilliance, dominating the excursion and ensuring abiding memories are forever tinged with the relevant haze.
Close to Tasmania's frequently-watered West Coast, there can be few lusher places on the planet and while some degree of precipitation is almost inevitable it only serves to increase the volume of the eventual target and enhance the hue of the predominant colour.
In truth, this is one of the greatest of great short walks.
Following the course of the century-old North-East Dundas Tramway that ran from Zeehan to Williamsford means it is a flat and easygoing three-hour return through a wildlife-rich forest of leatherwood, myrtle, sassafras and giant ferns the like of which landscape gardeners can only fantasise about recreating.
The relatively narrow 2ft (61cm) gauge of a line which operated until 1925 was chosen to suit the winding hillsides.
Flat it may be, straight it ain't.
Running westwards, the path affords spectacular sights and sounds of the roaring Ring River across well-weathered bridges long-since overwhelmed by invading flora and past countless tumbling tributaries situated purely to tease tourists from drought-ravaged states.
Near the end of the walk are signs of the operations which prompted construction of the tramway by the Montezuma Silver Mining Company, which also modestly decided to rename the Osbourne Falls in its own honour.
Debate rages about whether the 104-metre falls are Tasmania's highest, Parks and Wildlife sits on the fence by merely calling them "one of the highest", but what is certain is there can be few better views.
An Indiana Jones-style suspension bridge spans the base delivering the sort of contact Maid of the Mist provides at Montezuma's lesser known cousin Niagara.
Unlike the vast majority of great short walks, bikes are permitted with the track so suited for those of the mountain variety that it formed part of the Wildside course.
Whether on foot or saddle it is a truly memorable experience sure to leave those that miss out as green as the surroundings.
