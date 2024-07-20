The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Shell shock: Bird flu causing egg supply issues in Tasmanian food chains

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
July 21 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A production line of Tasmanian eggs. Picture: Paul Scambler.
A production line of Tasmanian eggs. Picture: Paul Scambler.

Supermarkets in Tasmania are experiencing egg supply issues due to the recent outbreak of avian influenza in the mainland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.