Shell shock: Bird flu causing egg supply issues in Tasmanian food chains

Supermarkets in Tasmania are experiencing egg supply issues due to the recent outbreak of avian influenza in the mainland.
TasFarmers chief executive Nathan Calman said that the High-Pathogenicity Avian Influenza H7 (also known as bird flu) detected in Victoria and other states has managed to stay out of Tasmania.
"However, this serves as a timely reminder of the importance of investing in our state's biosecurity and border controls," Mr Calman said.
He noted that avian influenza impacts primary producers and can spill over into domestic and wild bird populations.
"Some strains pose a risk to swine, horses, cattle, dogs, and cats. The virus can spread through infected animals arriving in our state or through imported contaminated feed, clothing, and equipment, making our borders the first line of defence," Mr Calman said.
He said avian influenza is often spread by wild animals not showing symptoms, such as migratory birds, so an outbreak could happen quickly.
"People should be vigilant in reporting any animals showing symptoms to authorities so that a speedy response can contain any outbreak," Mr Calman said.
As a precautionary measure, Coles introduced a limit of two egg cartons per customer last month. A Coles spokesperson said the supermarket is trying to support the food industry as it deals with the egg supply challenges.
"We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding while we continue to work closely with all of our suppliers to improve egg availability for our customers," they said.
A spokesperson from Woolworths said their supermarket has no purchase limits on eggs in Tasmania, and their supply remains stable.
"The egg team has confirmed our egg supply in Tasmania remains stable and unaffected by Avian Influenza. [There is] no purchase limits for our stores in Tasmania. Reduced stock on the shelves may result from higher-than-usual demand, but the stock continues to flow into stores regularly," the spokesperson said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.