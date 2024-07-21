How a Lithuanian photographer changed the way we see Tasmania

In 1971, in an opening speech for an exhibition of paintings about Lake Pedder, Olegas Truchanas urged Tasmania to be a "shining beacon" in a world that was quickly disappearing.
Almost five decades on, an exhibition - This Vanishing World - focused on Truchanas' life and work, and named after that speech, has opened at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
Bob Brown has already visited it four times.
"His inspiration flows through my veins," the veteran environmentalist and Greens co-founder, who opened the show that night, said.
"He challenged us all to protect what was left of nature. Everything that we did with saving the Franklin River was possible because of his legacy; and if he was there, he would have been standing with us."
Born in 1923 in Lithuania, Truchanas - a celebrated photographer, conservationist and adventurer - spent 20 years exploring Tasmania's wild places taking photographs.
The new exhibition, through his artistry behind the lens, shares his remarkable life, from growing up in a war-torn country to his 1949 journey to Tasmania.
"When it comes to photographers who had an effect on the state, few loom as large as Truchanas," said Jon Addison, QVMAG's senior curator of history.
"It's not just the quality of his work, which is superb, but the impact that this work has had on later generations of photographers, activists and even politicians."
This Vanishing World shares Truchanas' stunning photographs, his cameras, packing lists, recordings, a kayak, a tent and many documents from his life.
Those include many photos from his 30 visits to Lake Pedder, his ascent of Federation Peak - the first documented solo climb of the remote mountain - and his navigation of the Serpentine and Gordon rivers as the first person to do so.
Those images contributed to his campaign to expand awareness of Tasmania's unique and endangered south-west in the 1950-70s, which helped inspire an ongoing environment protection movement.
"Once he realised what was here, he wanted to share it," his daughter, Rima Truchanas, said.
"Many people who lived on this island really didn't understand what was around them. He sought to use his photography to protect it."
