A love letter to Longford

Our dedicated Arts reporter Declan Durrant brings us the story of David Lake's latest exhibition, a painted love letter to Longford.
A Specsavers report found 23,000 Launceston and North-East tradies work without proper eye protection. Our political reporter Duncan Bailey reports.
Hugh Bohane tells us RSL Tasmania's CEO John Hardy has written a stern letter to the Premier of Tasmania, highlighting how Hobart's Cenotaph sightlines would be destroyed if the current Macquarie Point stadium proposal goes ahead.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting The Examiner. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to stay updated with our region's daily headlines, we invite you to join us as a subscriber.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.