Maiden VFLW grand final three years in the making for OLs star

Jen Guy has made the VFLW grand final twice, but Sunday's decider will be the first time she gets to play for the premiership cup.
Previously playing for Collingwood, the 27-year-old reached the grand final in 2021, but the competition's big day was eventually cancelled due to COVID.
Now playing with the Tasmanian-aligned North Melbourne, Guy's second chance at glory is one she can't wait for.
"It's the first time that the North Melbourne VFLW team have made finals let alone a grand final so it's a really exciting feeling," she said.
"It's been a long time coming so to get that opportunity that was taken away in the past makes it even more exciting."
The Kangaroos face Western Bulldogs on Sunday, having traded results with them throughout the year.
This season has been Guy's first full-time one in Victoria, previously splitting her time between Old Launcestonians commitments and the VFLW.
But after taking best-on-ground honours in last year's NTFAW grand final, the former netballer made the mainland move.
"I was lucky enough to be able to play while still living in Tassie but I wanted to move over and fully get the experience over here," she said.
"It's been a real seamless experience and it's been really fun. You get a lot more opportunity, more coaches to engage with and the facilities are great so you get to get into the high-performance environment more."
That environment has been one that Guy has enjoyed this season, having missed a chunk of the season through injury.
Suffering bone stress in her hip, it marked her third-consecutive injury-riddled campaign following an anterior cruciate ligament strain in 2022 and shoulder injury last year.
"It's good to be back out there, I've a little bit of a change of role, previously playing in the midfield but now I'm in a mid-forward rotation which I've been really enjoying," she said.
"Just having good physios, doctors and strong support around me made the recovery really great."
In her seven games, Guy has appeared in the best-players once and has kicked two goals - one in the first game and one in the semi-final a fortnight ago.
She's joined in the North Melbourne line-up by fellow Northern Tasmanian Georgia Nicholas, who won the NTFAW best and fairest in 2021 for Old Scotch.
Nicholas has shone in the finals series, kicking goals in both of North Melbourne's games as well as earning a best-player nomination in the semi-final.
After only playing VFLW last season, she's split her time between North Melbourne and VAFA side Kew this year.
North-West Coaster Sarah Skinner, who formerly played for the Kangaroos' VFLW team and Sydney's AFLW side, will line-up for the Western Bulldogs.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.