Justin Kevin Pearce was sentenced for 'continually' harassing his mother

In Launceston Magistrates Court, Justin Kevin Pearce of Rocherlea was sentenced for continually breaching restraining orders made by his mother, drug possession, destroying property and driving without a licence.
Pearce appeared via video link, and Magistrate Sharon Cure said she had "no confidence in Pearce's ability to follow orders" and would be extending his restraining order and jail sentence backdated from May 10.
"You have a history of continually breaching restraining orders every time, Mr Pearce, and on one occasion, you even went to Woolworths and stole a knife," Ms Cure said.
In 2023, Pearce had already pleaded guilty to threatening his mother and breaching a restraining order for which his mother had ordered and received a jail sentence.
The magistrate acknowledged that Pearce's mother was no longer attending the court to support Pearce. Ms Cure said Pearce's mother was stuck in a cycle of having to call police and then later feeling sorry for her son after doing so.
"But I think she [Pearce's mother] has reached the end of her tether, and she has repeatedly asked that you do not threaten her," Ms Cure said.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan told Magistrate Cure that the order made by Pearce's mother sought to make sure Pearce would not stalk, threaten, or harass his parents in any way.
Magistrate Cure replied, "Yes, that goes without saying".
"I'm going to make a fresh order on behalf of Mr Pearce's mother, which will include his inability to go near her property," Ms Cure said.
Magistrate Cure said she would extend his jail sentence for four months until September 9 and his restraining order for two years. She also ordered him to pay $60 in levies and disqualified his driver's license.
"I understand you have complex mental health and cognitive issues, but when you drink, you become dangerous and threatening," Ms Cure said.
In handing down her sentence, Ms Cure said, "If you breach any of the conditions of this new restraining order, you will automatically receive another jail sentence".
"And jail will continue to become like a revolving door for you, Mr Pearce," Magistrate Cure said.
