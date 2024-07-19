'It makes me sound like a cheapskate': Justice Gregory Geason on trial

A Tasmanian Supreme Court Justice on trial for allegedly assaulting a woman gave her a $30,000 Tiffany engagement ring, which he gave to a former partner the previous year, a court has heard.
The trial of Justice Gregory Geason continued today, where details of his relationship with the woman have emerged under cross-examination by Tom Percy KC.
"It makes me sound like a cheap skate, but I did have a Tiffany ring that was purchased in Vienna the year before...the [former partner] left it when she went back [interstate]."
Justice Geason, who is accused of assault and emotional intimidation, answered questions in a very calm manner and painted a picture of being a supportive partner with a woman he loved "dearly".
Under cross-examination it was revealed to be a relationship peppered with overseas holidays and interstate trips.
The pair went on a European holiday together, they travelled to Melbourne to see Moulin Rouge, and went to Sydney for his work.
They went on interstate trips when she travelled to be with her children on weekends and regularly took work lunch breaks together at his home where they lived.
Justice Geason said he joined her up for a gym membership and personal training sessions.
He said he helped her to find employment, which included him subscribing to job employment services such as Seek.
"We were looking for work," Justice Geason said.
"Ideally, we would make an arrangement where we could have a hybrid working relationship so she could work from home."
It was also, as revealed by Justice Geason under cross-examination, a relationship peppered by the woman's alcohol consumption.
Justice Geason said he knew of her problematic relationship with alcohol early in their relationship and that she drank "every day they were at home together".
He said the woman kept an Alcoholics Anonymous book by the bed.
"We talked often about alcohol and issues around whether the best course is to abstain from alcohol altogether or for her to moderate," Justice Geason said.
"I thought that moderation was more likely achievable, and I subscribed to a course that was intended to provide her with some access to support around moderating drinking."
When responding to a question about Find My Phone apps, Justice Geason said their phones were linked pretty quickly and that "he was happy to show her where he was at all times."
"[She] was always, no that is the wrong word, she would frequently ask me where I was," he said.
"Whether she chose to show me was a matter for her, and she could change it at any time."
Justice Geason said, "he had no need to control her".
He said he was not a jealous nor a possessive partner.
"I will say this about my relationship style: I can be insecure," Justice Geason said.
"And [she] can be insecure, and we both had that characteristic. So, we were both devoted to the idea of building up that sense of mutual trust.
"Insecurity can lead to dependency, no question about that, but I don't think that was a characteristic that applied to that relationship, partly because we were grown-ups."
