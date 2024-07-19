A painter looks for calm and finds it in Longford

David Lake pointed to his head, "The noisiest place in the universe is in here."
Sitting on a chair in his studio, Lake, 76, leaned across a trestle table as he spoke, floating his hand over labelled containers - "Turps 1", Liquin, glaze, "Varnish 3" - to grab a large brush. Then he began moving it rhythmically across a canvas.
"But when you're working, all that sound disappears; all you hear is the brush," he said. "That's the canvas telling me what to do."
For the past 15 years, it's been telling Lake to paint stillness. Which is why he's called his latest exhibition Calm.
A week out from the show, presented by Back Room Studios and opening on July 27, his home studio is a mix of bubble wrap and boxes ready for transport to Longford's Christ Church Hall.
The paintings - some of rustic amber fields, others of empty roads and vibrant storefronts - are in his classic style: richly coloured, strikingly lit with long, harsh lines contrasted by smooth ones.
Lake has never shied away from his influences - Edward Hopper and Jeffrey Smart - but has differentiated through the subjects he returns to often: the flowing countryside roads and agricultural hamlets.
And in Calm, the clear inspiration is Longford; most of the exhibition works are depictions of it.
There are streetscapes, details from the town's architecture - like the pieces The Big Store and The sound of Longford in around 14 minutes - and the bucolic outer reaches of it.
Each of which Lake has scrutinised over, particularly when it comes to the technical elements: he varnishes and primes the work dozens of times over, a technique that's fallen out of fashion with many painters.
"This is what Vermeer and people like that did 500 years ago, but they've stopped; it takes too much time," Lake said.
"But I'm almost 80. I have plenty of time."
Even a week out from the show, Lake never seems rushed. He sat back down and picked up the brush and ran it over the canvas again.
"I really do believe that if you understand the work, you understand the person to a degree too. Maybe you can see that in my work," Lake said.
"You just have to love what you do, and I've always loved the sound of the brush."
David Lake's Calm opens at the Christ Church Hall, Longford, from Saturday, July 27, to Sunday, August 18.
