'Couldn't question their effort': Tasmania go down in second rep game of year

Sydney-Canberra proved too much of a challenge for Tasmania's women's side in their second representative clash of the season.
As UTAS Stadium hosted rep action for the first time since 2019, the visitors found the scoreboard with regularity despite Tasmania's best efforts in the 10.7 (67) to 2.5 (17) contest.
Chantel Jones and Michelle Foscarini starred with three goals while their midfield brigade of Caitlin Fletcher, who was named the side's best, and Zara Hamilton provided the forwards with plenty of ball.
Last year's Tasmanian captain Jacinta Limbrick was best on ground in her return to the state's colours while current skipper Alice Robinson booted the side's two goals.
"It was a tough one today, they were pretty solid across the ground," Tasmanian coach Deb Reynolds said.
"They used the ball really well, they ran hard for each other and gave plenty of opportunity and were strong in the contest."
The visitors hit the scoreboard early through Foscarini as Fletcher's impressive clearance work was on show.
As Sydney-Canberra dominated space for the first 10 minutes, Tasmania's first forward-50 entry came off the back of a massive Madi Lamb tackle.
She then teamed up with fellow helmet-wearing inclusion Mackie Sutcliffe, who later ended up kicking the state's sole behind of the first quarter.
Unfortunately for the home side, Brianna-Lee Wade found the big sticks with the last kick of term to take a 14-point lead into the first break.
The second quarter belonged to powerful and passionate forward Jones, with a hat-trick of goals putting her stamp on the contest for Sydney-Canberra.
Alongside her, the dominant midfield work of Hamilton shone through before the Tasmanians created some late chances.
A charging Sophie Ranken steamed through the middle and booted long towards Shania Saward's one-on-one, which quickly turned into a three-on-one.
Inclusion Limbrick showed strong signs in defence throughout the second term before almost becoming provider.
She kicked inside 50 to South Launceston's Liana Freestone who kicked the side's second behind for the day but a goal wasn't far away.
Libby Haines produced a massive mark in the middle of the ground before passing to Limbrick who combined with Robinson for a goal with the last kick of the half.
While Hamilton showed more brilliance to kick the first goal of the third term, coach Deb Reynolds made a big move by pushing Charlie Vandenberg up forward.
Having spent time with South Fremantle in the WAFLW this season, Vandenberg was a strong presence and soccered a behind while almost taking advantage of a height mismatch later.
But the third term once again belonged to the visitors, with Fletcher shrugging a tackle and goaling before assisting Foscarini's second major.
The Tasmanians were impressive in the final quarter for the third-straight representative clash, continually producing opportunities.
"I couldn't question their effort right through the four quarters but the way they finished the game was fantastic," Reynolds said.
"Over two games now, when I've asked them to lift and finish well, they've shown that grit and determination and that came through again this afternoon.
"We moved magnets around and the flexibility that people had, you could see that there were prepared to go out and give their everything."
The dangerous Robinson continued to strengthen her future VFLW claims by kicking the first goal of the term with an under-attack dribble after some strong team work up the ground.
Foscarini soccered her third of the day to make sure the visitors found the big sticks in the last before a running Olivia Fogarty extended the margin to its final resting place.
Thanking her support staff, Reynolds is looking forward to an exciting time in Tasmanian football, with more representative matches to be played next year.
The men's report can be found at www.examiner.com.au and will feature in Monday's paper.
