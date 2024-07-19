What will it take to attract teachers to hard-to-staff schools in the state?

Minister for Education Jo Palmer announced the government will offer more than $3000 for teachers to work in hard-to-staff schools.
"We are looking at offering a one year pilot incentive program for teachers, for hard-to-staff schools," she said.
"They will receive a $1000 payment in the first term and a $2,275 dollar payment in the third term.
"We want them to know that we really value them coming and working in schools that are finding it difficult to attract and retain teachers. We want them to stay in those schools."
Shadow minister for education Sarah Lovell said the announcement was welcomed but the future of the issue was still uncertain.
"It's welcome that the Liberals are finally recognising dire shortages across the teaching workforce," Ms Lovell said.
"However with wide-ranging budget cuts coming across the public sector it remains difficult to see how they will address the issues on a longer term basis."
Principal of Port Dalrymple School Lynette Burt said the school was kindergarten to grade 12 and had 448 students with "a range of complexities and needs".
"This initiative allows us to initiate and have new teachers come to the community, but also look at how we retain our current staff," Ms Burt said.
"We know that school communities are very much built on relationships - it's really difficult for students when staff come and go."
Ms Burt said many factors can make a school hard-to-staff and a major drawback for Port Dalrymple School was its location.
"Young people and teachers can pick up jobs in the city area so why would they travel anywhere when they can go just outside their door, that's the main reason.
"But we also know we need all those other professional support capacities in place, interventions and strategies to ensure our teachers have the support within our school communities."
The incentive program aimed to attract teachers from interstate and internationally, and also encouraged retired teachers to re-enter the industry.
Ms Palmer said the government was in a position to formally negotiate with the Australian Education Union and the program "should be up and running by term one of 2025".
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.