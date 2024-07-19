The Examiner
What will it take to attract teachers to hard-to-staff schools in the state?

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated July 20 2024 - 10:16am, first published 9:00am
Mowbray Heights Primary School principal Sharon Symes, Education Minister Jo Palmer and Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Mowbray Heights Primary School principal Sharon Symes, Education Minister Jo Palmer and Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Minister for Education Jo Palmer announced the government will offer more than $3000 for teachers to work in hard-to-staff schools.

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

