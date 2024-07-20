Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?

I have a mate who bans all talk of politics or religion at his summer barbecue parties. On their own, the two subjects often rile people up beyond reason; combine them, and you are probably asking for trouble.
I'll live dangerously in today's column.
The Greens have once again proposed banning the recitation of the Lord's Prayer before the day begins on parliamentary sitting days. Some parents I know also want it banned from their children's public schools. Many would agree, but I am sure a few don't.
Australia is a secular nation, and many of us struggle with the tradition of reciting the Lord's Prayer at the beginning of each sitting day in federal parliament. Many also grapple with it being recited before an event at their children's school.
The practice in our nation's parliament is part of the rules; reciting the prayer has been in the Standing Orders of the Senate and House of Representatives since 1901. But with more and more people not identifying as Christians, does the practice align with Australia's secular identity?
Christianity is the largest religion in Australia, but more than 56 per cent of Australians did not identify as Christians in the 2021 census.
Parliamentarians do not have to attend prayers; the recitation of the Lord's Prayer is not mandatory for senators and members of the House of Representatives. They can opt-out. I have spoken with MPs from all sides of politics; there is a view that replacing the prayer with a moment for personal reflection, if needed, would be more appropriate. Proponents of the prayer argue that it represents a non-partisan tradition reaffirming commitment to the common good of Australia. Critics, including the Greens, view it as an outdated practice that contradicts the principle of separation of church and state.
Some, including the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL), see removing the Lord's Prayer as an act of hostility towards religion.
The ACL argues that the Lord's Prayer encapsulates values which have historically contributed to societal good. They contend that its removal would signify a rejection of these values.
I don't see how not reciting the Lord's Prayer in parliament and at public schools negates the positive contributions of religious principles. It would be more about ensuring that governance and education are neutral and inclusive.
I admit when someone close to me died, I sat in a church. I didn't pray, but I found the peaceful surroundings good for reflection and felt somewhat better afterwards. However, the point of reciting the prayer is not a type of quiet meditation. The prayer recognises there is evil in the world and asks for God's help to fight it.
Australia's secular constitution guarantees freedom of religion, allowing individuals to practice their faith freely. That should always be the case.
Australia is a multicultural and secular nation. Replacing the practice of reciting the Lord's Prayer in federal parliament with a moment of silence for personal reflection would mirror all Australians' diverse beliefs and uphold the separation of church and state. That separation should extend to public schools.
Like most things, we should have the choice to pray or not. It should be a personal choice, not one decided upon by others. That right already extends to parliamentarians; it should also be available to schoolchildren and their parents.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.