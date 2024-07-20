Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?

Parliamentarians do not have to attend prayers; the recitation of the Lord's Prayer is not mandatory for senators and members of the House of Representatives. They can opt-out. I have spoken with MPs from all sides of politics; there is a view that replacing the prayer with a moment for personal reflection, if needed, would be more appropriate. Proponents of the prayer argue that it represents a non-partisan tradition reaffirming commitment to the common good of Australia. Critics, including the Greens, view it as an outdated practice that contradicts the principle of separation of church and state.