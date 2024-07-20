The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
July 21 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?
Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?

I have a mate who bans all talk of politics or religion at his summer barbecue parties. On their own, the two subjects often rile people up beyond reason; combine them, and you are probably asking for trouble.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.