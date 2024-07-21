Tamar Valley Peace Festival a declaration of hope

War and peace. Conflict and compassion. They are inextricably linked.
Like light and dark, one is not known without the other.
Perhaps then it is not that ironic for a Peace Festival to make a call to arms.
A rallying cry for action.
But our battle cry is for compassion not conflict.
Our arms used to wrap around others. Our hands used to lift them up.
The Tamar Valley Peace Festival is a deliberately nebulous thing. It means what it means to the individual or community group that wants to participate.
Outside of our yearly theme and guiding principles of community inclusion, apoliticalness and doing no harm, events can and are wonderfully varied.
We do not run the events.
They are community driven and led.
We only host the overarching banner and provide a way of bringing events and people together.
An anthology, if you like, The Peace Festival, which enters its 9th year, had its genesis in conflict.
At an Anzac Day address in 2014, then Governor Peter Underwood called upon people not to glorify war but to actively strive for peace.
It was a message that was not well received in some quarters by those who thought it besmirched the Anzac tradition.
Rather, the Governor's remarks recognised that great example of bravery and sacrifice, that informed our fledgling nation, as a means to secure peace.
But that peace, so hard won, should be fought for actively.
Jean Hearn, a former Australian Senator and community leader, read that speech and was inspired.
She had been personally touched by war, having lost her first husband to conflict.
In one of the almshouses in Balfour Street, she would write and telephone people she thought could bolster her ranks.
Ironic, too, that she can be described as a force for peace who conscripted people to her cause.
Over a cup of tea and a biscuit she would have gentle conversations about hard topics.
She would challenge her guest upon departure with a simple question that was difficult to answer: "What are you going to do to strive each day anew for peace?"
Many crossed her threshold and emerged committed to the cause.
Thus, the Tamar Valley Peace Trust and the Festival it hosts was born and we want you to participate this September in any way you see fit.
Over the years we have hosted coffee ceremonies from our Ethiopian and Eritrean migrant communities, group bicycle rides, choir events, knitting circles, Aboriginal walking tours, community dove making, dance events, poetry readings and film evenings.
The events are broad but ultimately they are about building relationships and breaking down walls.
Our Cuppa with a Copper event is a great example where our dedicated police share a hot drink, often with disenfranchised members of our community.
It is probably something they do every day, but witnessing their outreach and care is terrific and shows what thoughtful and smart people we have in service of our community.
We have organised several thought leadership events around our yearly theme and welcomed high-profile speakers such as Julian Burnside, Simon Longstaff, Dr Brendan Nelson, Husna Pasha and Lindy Chamberlain to share their stories.
Another highlight is our Peace In School Program where a guest speaker shares a powerful personal story that encourages young people and future leaders to actively strive for peace.
Last year, the enigmatic and engaging John Kamara, Tasmania Australian of the Year, took on an exhaustive regime of school visits to share his personal journey of hope and success.
This year, Laura Johnson will lead the Peace in School Program.
Laura, a proud palawa woman and advocate in mental health and suicide prevention, is an extraordinary young person who actively works to improve the lives of others.
At the age of 14, Laura was sexually assaulted.
While trying to deal with her own mental health issues resulting from her trauma, she supported her sister who was diagnosed with a severe eating disorder.
In 2022, Laura was a finalist for Young Tasmanian of the Year, won the Tasmanian Suicide Prevention Community Network's Young Person LiFE Award, and was a finalist for the Youth Family Community Connections awards.
This year we are doing things a little differently by collating many events into the soon to be opened community hub at the new St Lukes building in Cimitiere Street, Launceston.
The space affords a wonderful bright community gathering place with a focus on wellbeing.
We encourage the community to connect and share goodwill under the Peace Festival banner.
The theme for this year's Festival is "Peace ... it starts with me".
We chose this theme deliberately, recognising in a world troubled by conflict, finding a moment for peace can seem futile and impossible.
But the Peace Festival is a declaration of hope and resolve.
It is an invitation for anybody and everybody to say, "I will do what I can today to pursue peace in my daily life".
What will you do to actively strive for peace?
