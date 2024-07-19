Former Miss Australia denies coaching children over abuse allegations

Former Miss Australia Kathryn Hay told police that her then-husband Troy Richardson sexually assaulted their children ten days after telling him that the marriage was over in 2022, the Launceston Magistrates Court.
No charges of assault were made against Mr Richardson.
Kathryn Isobel Hay, 48, has pleaded not guilty to a count of emotional abuse and intimidation of her then-husband, Troy Shane Richardson, between January 2014 and November 2022.
Ms Hay faced several hours of methodical cross-examination by police prosecutor Garth Stevens.
The court heard that the couple's children were taken into care by Child Safety Services in May 2022 and then placed in the care of Mr Richardson by a magistrate.
"That was less than a year after the sexual assault allegations," Mr Stevens suggested.
Mr Stevens asked Ms Hay about the allegations.
"You coached the children," he asked.
"I absolutely did not," Ms Hay said.
"When they went into care, they went to police and told police it didn't happen, and Mr Richardson was never charged?" Mr Stevens suggested.
"It was a false allegation."
Ms Hay said she reported to police what the children had told her.
"You reported to police what you had told the children to say?" Mr Stevens suggested.
"I would never do that to anyone including to anyone including Mr Troy Richardson," she said.
Mr Stevens said it was a very sad coincidence that when Ms Hay decided the relationship was over, the sexual assault allegations came up.
"There was no coincidence at all," Ms Hay said.
"You told Mr Richardson's mother that you would destroy the family and that you hoped Mr Richardson would top himself and this false allegation, that he raped the children, was the first part," Mr Stevens suggested.
"I would never do that," Ms Hay said.
Ms Hay gave evidence on Thursday that she called Mr Richardson a c--- on two occasions and outlined the circumstances.
However, under cross-examination, Ms Hay recalled that it was three times she used the word to Mr Richardson.
"Are there any other occasions that you have forgotten about? Mr Stevens asked.
"No, I hate that word," Ms Hay said.
Mr Stevens cross-examined forensically about the couple's financial affairs.
The court heard that Centrelink money for a carer's allowance was paid into bank accounts between 2012 and 2022 at a time when they were earning hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from puppy breeding and sales.
Some puppies were sold for up to $5600 each during COVID-19 when prices spiked.
In 2020 Ms Hay gave evidence that there were 20 litters of Australian Shepherd, Chow Chow, Tibetan Mastiff and Finnish Lapphund pups with a range of one to ten pups each litter.
Mr Stevens asked Ms Hay about a court hearing in the Hobart Magistrates Court when Ms Hay's lawyer suggested that she was reliant on family and friends to survive.
Earlier in the week, Ms Hay gave evidence that she was cut off from income by Mr Richardson.
Mr Stevens asked her about a $385,000 block of land in Norwood and a $100,000 tennis court, a Mercedes Benz that he bought for her and a $ 800-a-week apartment in Hunter Street Hobart.
The court heard that Ms Hay remembered she had bank accounts with Mystate, ANZ, Heritage Isle and Westpac when Mr Stevens tendered documents.
On Wednesday, the court heard evidence from a former employee, Braydon Dyson, that Ms Hay was the instigator of arguments and had slapped Mr Richardson.
On Friday morning, defence lawyer Dermot Connors asked Ms Hay about the 43 particulars of the police case.
Ms Hay denied most except admitted to cutting up children's T-shirts, damaging a Teddy Berar and cutting the strings of a child's racquet.
She said that Mr Richardson had told her to do it.
When Mr Stevens challenged an aspect of Ms Hay's evidence, she said: "I'd rather die than lie."
The case was adjourned until August 1 at 9.45 am.
