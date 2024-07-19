Go Lochie! Launceston has a Supercars driver to cheer for in main game

Launceston's Lochie Dalton will this weekend live out his dream of racing in the Supercars main game.
The 22-year-old will become the youngest Tasmanian to ever race a Supercar when he competes in the Sydney SuperNight as a wildcard rookie.
Dalton will be behind the wheel of a white and blue third Gen3 Tickford Ford Mustang. The #5 Ford's livery is an evolution of Dalton's Super2 Mustang.
The former St Patrick's College student will become the second wildcard debutant in 2024.
The Examiner previously reported that he secured his wildcard in June.
"I am over the moon to be making my Supercars main game debut at Sydney, it is a dream come true for myself, my family and my supporters," Dalton said.
"I can't wait to see where I rank against the best in Australia and what lessons I take away to come back and be better. It will also be great to have a Tasmanian back on the Supercars stage."
The Launceston Kart Club junior, who won the Australian Kart Championship in the KA1 Class in 2018, raced in the likes of Toyota 86 and Trans Am Series before shifting to Supercars.
Dalton debuted with Brad Jones Racing late in 2022, before completing a full season with the Albury squad in 2023.
The driver joined Tickford's junior program in 2024.
"I'm really grateful to have all my partners come across from Super2 to back me in my debut Supercars race," Dalton said.
"It can't be understated how important they are in allowing drivers to step up to the main game and provide opportunities for myself and other young drivers.
"Sydney is like a home track to me - I've done more laps there than anywhere else, so I'm feeling comfortable heading into the weekend."
Dalton is aiming to become one of Tasmania's most successful drivers and join a list that includes Marcos Ambrose, Greg Crick and John Bowe.
The long-time Launceston Kart Club member was the first-ever Tasmanian to win the Australian Karting Championship and first from the Apple Isle to win a AKC round in 2018.
He was a junior sportsperson of the year finalist in 2018 as part of The Examiner's junior sports awards.
