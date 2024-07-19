Star thrilled to be back from injury

It's The Examiner's Brian Allen here with FootyHQ ahead of a massive Saturday of state footy.
The bumper day of Tasmanian football at UTAS Stadium starts at 9.45am with the under-18 Devils girls taking on Western Jets followed by the boys at 11.55am.
Then the seniors will take on Sydney/Canberra in the second round of state footy this year.
The women play at 2.30pm and the men at 4.45pm. It's the first state game at UTAS since 2019!
Deb Reynolds' side will be looking to bounce back from their 58-point away loss to Queensland in June while the men's team will be aiming to build on their 46-point victory against Queensland.
We spoke to women's player Maddison Dunn of Bridgenorth and men's captain Brad Cox-Goodyer of North Launceston ahead of the big fixtures.
Meanwhile, the NTFA will have a league bye this weekend.
Among our big stories this week, Hillwood playing-coach Jake Pearce spoke about his return from a long-term injury while Deloraine president Don Tracey shed light on how the Roos are preparing for the NTFA Premier League.
Enjoy the state footy!
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.