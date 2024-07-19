23,000 Tassie tradies working without proper eye protection, report finds

New research commissioned by Specsavers revealed almost 23,000 tradies in Launceston and the North-East were putting their eyes at risk by not wearing protective eyewear when working.
The report said 61 per cent of tradies admitted they wear everyday sunglasses instead of protective eyewear on the worksite.
Optometry Director at Specsavers Launceston Mark Bonham said the report was concerning.
"Mainly because of the long-term repercussions that eye damage causes - it's often a lot more impactful than people think," Mr Bonham said.
"A lot of people wear sunnies instead of protective eyewear, but sunnies aren't really made for purpose.
"To get a proper protective pair of eyewear, they protect you from small debris, dust and metal from getting in there - they're obviously much more impact resistance and some of them even have chemical resistance built in them too."
He said many people wrongly believed that wearing sunglasses meant their eyes were protected.
"But data shows us that a good chunk of people who have had eye injuries were wearing sunglasses."
The research revealed almost half (42 per cent) of tradespeople have had an eye injury at work that required further medical attention, and almost one in five had an eye injury more than once.
Mr Bonham said patients presented to Specsavers "at least every second day" with eye injuries.
"Quite often on a Monday morning, you get the weekend warriors or the do-it-yourself types coming in because something's happened over the weekend," he said.
Specsavers optometrist Damon Hannay said he urged tradies to take their eye safety seriously.
"As optometrists, we are urging all tradies to take eye protection seriously by wearing specially designed safety glasses to protect your eyes from debris and dust," Mr Hannay said.
"Even small particles entering the eye can lead to infection.
"This simple preventative measure can save you from experiencing vision loss from injury or subsequent infection."
