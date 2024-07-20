New Vaping legislation to protect young people and enhance support to quit

New vaping laws came into effect in Australia on July 1.
These laws aim to protect young people from the harms of vaping and nicotine addiction by placing strict controls on all vapes and limiting accessibility.
Under the new rules, until September 30, all people who vape will need a prescription from a doctor or nurse practitioner to buy therapeutic vapes, which will only be available from a pharmacy.
From October 1, therapeutic vapes will be available without a prescription to those 18 years or older, where a pharmacist assesses this to be clinically appropriate.
People under 18 will still need a prescription to obtain vapes. Flavours for these vapes are limited to mint, menthol or tobacco. Pharmacists can choose whether or not to sell vapes.
At Quitline, we know these changes will impact people who vape.
We understand that quitting vaping and/or smoking can be challenging, and we are here to help and support you.
Research shows that supportive behavioural counselling, such as that offered by Quitline, combined with nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) like nicotine patches or gum, gives people the best chance of quitting for good.
We are pleased to announce that, with additional support from the government, we will be extending our services.
In the coming months, we will be introducing new ways of connecting with Quitline, including a Live Chat feature on Quit Tasmania's website.
This will make our service more accessible, particularly to young people. Our operating hours will be extended, providing an equitable, accessible, Statewide service to Tasmanians of all ages who smoke and/or vape.
We'll also launch a new campaign to encourage young people to quit vaping and raise awareness of the support options available to them.
There's strong evidence that people who vape but don't smoke tobacco are three times as likely to go on to smoke tobacco compared to people who don't vape. Recently, we've heard from some Tasmanians who vape that they are turning to smoking.
This has us very concerned as tobacco smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Australia, responsible for hundreds of deaths in Tasmania every year.
If you or someone you know needs support to quit smoking and/or vaping, or you just have a few questions, call Quitline Tasmania on 13 7848.
You can also visit our website, www.quittas.org.au, for information and tools or to request a call from us.
Abby Smith, Quit Tasmania Director
