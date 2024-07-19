RSL CEO pens strong letter to the Premier over Stadium 'dwarfing' Cenotaph

RSL Tasmania's CEO John Hardy has written a stern letter to the Premier of Tasmania, highlighting how Hobart's Cenotaph sightlines would be destroyed if the current Macquarie Point stadium proposal goes ahead.
Minister for Sport and Events Nic Street said the government understands the RSL's concerns and will "always unashamedly stand up for their members."
In Mr Hardy's letter, he outlined the RSL's grievances with the Macquarie Point 1.0 proposal.
"I write to remind you of the historic, cultural and spiritual significance of the Hobart Cenotaph to the Tasmanian community, especially to returned and current service personnel and their families," he said.
The RSL's CEO wrote, "Premier Sir, the very essence of the Cenotaph is its sightlines; to destroy these sightlines is to desecrate, humiliate and play little more than lip service to our sacred place".
The CEO said, "At 54m high and only 96m from the Cenotaph, the stadium will dwarf the Cenotaph".
In bold letters, Mr Hardy wrote: "The Cenotaph is a sacred place. RSL Tasmania cannot and will not stand by and do nothing".
He concluded his letter by saying Stadium 2.0 does, however, have the RSL's support and "finally, we ask that you agree to meet with our President and myself at your earliest convenience so that we can present our concerns in person to you".
"For transparency, this letter will be sent to all Tasmanian State and Federal MPs".
Education Minister Jo Palmer said, "We are really respectful of the RSL's viewpoints" and "We will keep working with the RSL".
Minister Palmer said her government thinks the proposed designs are "really carefully designed" and "have taken into account what the RSL highlights".
On July 7, Greens MP Vica Bayley said upon the release of Macquarie Point stadium concept designs that "This is the first formal reveal of the size and shape of the stadium, and it is 25 per cent bigger than the Premier's reassurance and, presumably, the brief given to the architects".
Minister Street said, "Of course, we will continue to work with them as a key neighbour and stakeholder as this project unfolds."
The minister said the multipurpose stadium "has been carefully designed" and "informed by the surrounding areas, including keeping the outer edges as low-profile as possible" and "to a similar scale as the existing buildings along Evans Street".
"The stadium has been carefully positioned on the site to sit between the existing sight lines to ensure the views up and down the Derwent River, to sunrise and sunset, and across to the Eastern shore are not impacted," Mr Street said.
He added that two of the five sightlines listed in the Sullivans Cove Planning Scheme are "partially impacted".
"These run along the edges of the stadium and early roof area and purposefully avoid the middle of the transparent domed roof.
"We've carefully selected a transparent roof covering and minimal supporting structure to specifically reduce the impact on views to and from the Cenotaph, as well as having designed the seating bowl to create new views to key landmarks including the mountain and the Cenotaph from within the stadium," Mr Street said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.