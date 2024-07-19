From first-timer to respected star: What does playing for Tasmania mean?

The careers of Maddison Dunn and Brad Cox-Goodyer detail the importance of the Tasmanian representative teams.
Dunn, 19, has high aspirations towards AFLW, while 31-year-old Cox-Goodyer is at the back-end of his career, enjoying an on-field leadership role while still playing good footy.
The pair are two of 44 players representing the state against NSW/ACT on Saturday at UTAS Stadium, with 19 Northern Tasmanians taking centre stage.
Captaining the men's side, Cox-Goodyer is unsure what the future holds for him when Tasmania's VFL team enters the competition in 2026.
"There's a bit of water to go under the bridge, I'm 31 now so I'll be 32 next year but my future is probably in coaching," he said.
"I'll never say no, I would have loved to have played plenty of VFL for Tasmania but we'll just have to see how the body holds up."
When he runs out for the state on Saturday, Cox-Goodyer will be doing so alongside nine North Launceston teammates.
Harry Bayles, Fletcher Bennett, Oscar Van Dam, Harvey Griffiths, Brandon Leary, Michael Stingel, Blade Sulzberger and game-two inclusions Theo Ives and Alex Lee make up more than half of the Tasmanian team.
"It's great to get rep footy back on UTAS, my home ground and 10 other players' home ground as well, so to have those four games [two senior games plus Devils] here it's pretty special," he said.
"It's a big ground, so if you've got some good leg speed and fitness, I think it suits your game.
"That's what we bank on at North Launnie, so having 10 blokes in that team helps with it. Obviously there's some great players around the state that will be able to use it.
"We just want to play a good brand of free-flowing and fast footy, that's what this ground offers."
While Cox-Goodyer has been dominating Tassie footy for years, it's been a recent rise for Bridgenorth's Dunn.
Originally a netballer, Dunn began playing for the Tamar Valley Demons in grade eight and has been playing for Bridgenorth for the past two seasons.
"I was a netballer, so I hated football - I was not into it at all," she said.
"Then the first year, we actually won the grand final and that started my love for football. Since then, I stopped playing netball and went straight to football.
"I constantly have people telling me to keep pushing and my dad tells me to keep going and don't take this opportunity for granted."
Her love for football has even taken a professional turn, working for AFL Tasmania as a game trainee developer.
Dunn's role sees her go around Auskick centres in Northern Tasmania and develop programs that hope to eventually guide children to football clubs.
"Starting from grade eight, obviously it took me a long time to develop my skills but when girls start from a young age, you can just see the difference already," she said.
"I actually coach the NTJFA under-14 girls, and the difference from their game this year from when I was in that team was just a massive difference.
"There are girls that are kicking 40 metres now at 14, which is ridiculous, but it's just because they started so young and their skills are just amazing."
The bumper day of Tasmanian football at UTAS Stadium starts at 9.45am with the under-18 Devils girls taking on Western Jets.
The boys follow at 11.55am before the women play at 2.30pm and the men at 4.45pm.
