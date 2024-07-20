Offer incentives to counter sad state of Launceston hospitality industry

IN RESPONSE to 'Prominent restaurateur says Launceston's cafes are 'going broke'' (The Examiner, July 17):
I moved to Brisbane two years ago, having spent way too much (no regrets) in the Launceston hospo economy previously. I will say this: Staff here are extremely friendly and knowledgeable, and most importantly, the cost of alcohol in restaurants, etc., is considerably cheaper, rarely above pub prices.
Sad to see places like Franco's and Navaros that were favourites of ours, no longer.
Stuart Groom, Launceston
It is hard to own and run a small business. Maybe some of these restaurants need to consider how to encourage locals to eat locally by offering an incentive. A free wine or beer or a selection of entrees at a lower price if you are a local? Good luck, as I would hate to see some of our favourite restaurants close.
Geoff Iles, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to 'Tasmania's 2025 football structure revealed with no TSL, VFL teams' (The Examiner, July 15):
How on earth is having three regional competitions with salary caps of $80,000 the optimal structure for footy in the state?
It's just not.
High-quality, aspirational club footy is critical to the long-term success and sustainability of footy in the state. It's been the bedrock of the game here for many years.
No aspiring player is going to come here or stay here to play in regional footy with a salary cap of 80k.
Those who are aspirational and don't play in the VFL when it eventually arrives will leave to play in the SANFL, QAFL or other competitions on the mainland that cater for aspirational players and have salary caps much, much higher than a measly $80,000.
Having footballers leave the state at this point in our footy history isn't ideal, and neither is it ideal for our economy losing skilled young people.
Craig Martin, Launceston
I WOULD like to offer a sincere thank you to readers who gave to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal.
In recent times, charities have been significantly impacted by the rise in the cost of living. This has affected the number of donors able to give while increasing the number of those needing support. The Smith Family has certainly been no exception to that trend.
With just a few weeks remaining during our Winter Appeal, we faced a 40 per cent shortfall in donations. Thankfully, we were very fortunate to receive some generous support from the public, and our fundraising target was reached.
Donations from supporters will make a world of difference to 17,200 students experiencing disadvantage. Each will be able to receive the extra help they need during the final terms of school this year.
Your donations enhance our ability to deliver our flagship education support program, Learning for Life, which assists almost 63,000 young Australians nationwide. And they really do make a difference.
Just this week, we received an email from a student to the people who had sponsored her through Learning for Life. She had just graduated with a Bachelor of Science and was writing to thank them.
"Please accept my sincere gratitude for your belief in my potential and for your unwavering support throughout my educational journey and believing in us students that need the extra support," she wrote.
"Your generosity has inspired me to strive for excellence and to give back to others in the community."
This is a real demonstration of how education enables children experiencing disadvantage to create opportunities that change their future and equips them with the tools and knowledge to navigate our increasingly complex world successfully.
Thank you again to all those who supported The Smith Family.
Doug Taylor, CEO of The Smith Family
AUSTRALIAN journalists need to keep our Aussie lingo in their articles and not fertilise the American language. "The Don" to us was an outstanding batsman in cricket.
We have main bedrooms, not "master" bedrooms, which hark back to the dark days of slavery. We don't gasp about "natural light" entering a room because we have an abundance of sunshine and don't suffer the long, dark winters that many American states do.
Jill Breen, Newnham
