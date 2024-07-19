Tasmania records low unemployment, but participation rate is 'lagging'

The latest labour market data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed Tasmania had recorded low unemployment of 3.8 per cent for June 2024.
It also showed Tasmania had the worst participation rate in the country at 61.2 per cent, while the national average was at 66.8 per cent.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said he was thankful to the business community of Tasmania for helping secure the "record low" unemployment rate.
"Despite the significant stresses that are in the national economy, in particular inflation, ongoing increases to interest rates and pressure on family budgets and business budgets, we're still seeing the demand for workers outstripping supply of workers," Mr Ferguson said.
"We continue to see jobs and employers looking for people - that's a good sign about the implicit strength that we have in our local economy here in Tasmania."
Operations manager at Maintain Contracting Aaron Turner said the unemployment record was something to celebrate, but it "presented other challenges" for all businesses in Tasmania.
He said they'd always had a vacancy in the past couple of years.
"At the moment, it's more in the blue-collar with excavator operators and experienced truck drivers that we're really seeking," Mr Turner said.
"We're having to get clever at the way we recruit and try and attract and retain new employees.
"The days of just putting out an advert and picking are gone."
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce & Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said Tasmania's participation rate had dropped by one percentage point over the past 12 months, which was "very concerning".
"If our participation rate was at the national average, over a ten-year period over 11,000 jobs would be created, households would be $1,500 better off and the State's economy would be boosted by $3.7 billion," Mr Bailey said.
"The TCCI is calling on the Tasmanian government to make boosting participation a core component of its upcoming budget and address barriers like transport, literacy, skills and childcare."
Mr Ferguson said the state's participation rate was the highest it's been this year at 61.2 per cent.
"These are indicators that are very positive, it's something that we want to keep working to secure.
"The latest figures also show a total of 284,400 Tasmanians employed, including a near-record 139,400 women."
