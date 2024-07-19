The Premier's Reading Challenge encourages young people to pick up a book

The 2024 Premier's Reading Challenge is in full swing with kindergarten to grade 12 students participating in the 10-week challenge.
The challenge encouraged personal reading goals with students and parents logging books on completion in a designated reading challenge diary.
Whether you're an avid reader or just starting on your reading journey, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he encouraged young people to join the challenge.
"Fostering a love of reading is crucial for children, and we must do everything we can to encourage this habit," Premier Rockliff said.
"Developing a love for reading isn't the only thing on offer as part of this year's challenge, with exciting prizes, including book vouchers for submitted book reviews, up for grabs," he said.
"Additionally, I encourage you to explore the many resources available at your local library or online, including books, e-books, comics, magazines, and more."
University of Tasmania (UTAS) law student Chloe McCann was an avid reading challenge participant in her school days and said she credited the opportunity to be read to, supported and encouraged to teachers and parents around her.
"The reading challenge is hugely beneficial, it encourages young people to read - but most importantly it encourages those who don't read or don't get read to, to pick up a book," Ms McCann said.
"It's also really accessible. Participants don't have to read chapter books, they can read picture books. All reading levels can be catered to."
Newstead College librarian Judith Ridge said she worked in children's and youth literature her whole professional life and was passionate about school libraries and the role they play in supporting literacy.
"We have quite a range of students here, some are looking for advanced books while others are looking for recreational reads," she said.
"Some enjoy books for younger audiences, like the Percy Jackson series - if this keeps them engaged with reading, I will order it.
"I have ordered lots of LGBTQ+ material, same with culturally diverse and representation voices, like Aboriginal texts."
The Premier's Reading Challenge will close Friday, August 23.
