From the Archives: King Tide hits Tamar, Archie Thompson in town

A king tide hammered low-lying buildings at Tamar Yacht Club on this day 15 years ago.
Just days after, Socceroos icon Archie Thompson hammered home a Launceston goal as Melbourne United held out for a pre-season victory at York Park.
Thompson scored a first-half goal in a 2-1 win over Adelaide United as more than 6000 people watched on.
In Youngtown, legendary axeman David Foster cut the ribbon to officially open the Production Shed at Self Help Workplace.
Elsewhere, Tasmanian cricketers visited Scottsdale Primary School, the McShane brothers took to the field for Launceston, and George Town News and Lotto had sold a lotto ticket worth $600,000.
Did we snap you?
Photos taken from July 22-28, 2009, by Peter Lord, Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler, Will Swan, Scott Gelston, Geoff Robson, Matt Maloney and Ebony Bejah.
