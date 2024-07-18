Geason to take stand, testify in own defence in assault case

Supreme Court judge Justice Gregory Geason will take the stand and testify in his own defence on Friday morning in his criminal case before the Hobart Magistrates Court.
Justice Geason has pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault and emotional abuse or intimidation of a woman in connection to an incident in his home on October 31 last year.
The defence will open its case on Friday morning, and Justice Geason is expected to take the stand as the first witness.
The court yesterday heard a police interview with the Supreme Court judge in which he said suggestions he had hit his partner were "nonsense".
"I love her so much, I would never hurt her," he is heard saying during the video, which was played in court.
It showed him sitting at a table at his home in Hobart late in the evening of November 2 last year.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleges that Justice Geason grabbed her by the upper arms, shook her violently, then struck her in the upper chest up to eight times before pushing her forcefully back, where she hit her head on a mantlepiece.
Justice Geason has denied the woman's version of the incident.
Defence lawyers have suggested that the woman was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, and that she glanced her cheek against a mantlepiece, and later tripped backwards accidentally and hit the back of her head on a table.
The court has so far heard evidence from a forensic medical expert, who testified that well-defined bruising on the woman's upper arms was typical of domestic violence cases and was unlikely to have been a self-inflicted or accidental injury.
She also said bruising on the woman's upper chest likely came from "multiple applications of blunt force", and were unlikely to have been the result of an accidental injury.
The court also heard testimony from the woman's son, who gave evidence that Justice Geason travelled to Canberra to find the woman after he had been served with a domestic violence notice by police, mandating that he not approach or contact her.
Prosecutors have suggested that the judge tracked his partner using the Apple app 'Find my Friends', and became angry when she turned the app off to hide her location from him.
They also suggested this week that Justice Geason often monitored his partner remotely on the home CCTV camera, and that he became jealous when she mentioned other men in her life.
Defence counsel Tom Percy KC highlighted the level of the woman's drinking, as well as apparent inconsistencies in the woman's account of events.
Mr Percy also challenged the evidence she apparently gave to a doctor at Bendigo Hospital.
The doctor recorded the woman as saying that the October 31 incident began because of Justice Geason's attempt to coerce her into signing home loan documents.
The doctor also recorded that Justice Geason had assaulted her twice before the October incident.
That differed from the woman's testimony and police statements, in which she said the October incident was the only occasion in which Justice Geason had hit her, and that the incident began when he saw messages on her phone from a male colleague.
Mr Percy also suggested that the woman slept in the bed with Justice Geason on the night of the incident, despite another spare bedroom being available, and that she had sex with him on the morning of November 2.
