The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Geason to take stand, testify in own defence in assault case

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 19 2024 - 8:43am, first published 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme Court judge Justice Gregory Geason has pleaded not guilty to common assault and emotional abuse or intimidation. Picture by Ben Seeder
Supreme Court judge Justice Gregory Geason has pleaded not guilty to common assault and emotional abuse or intimidation. Picture by Ben Seeder

Supreme Court judge Justice Gregory Geason will take the stand and testify in his own defence on Friday morning in his criminal case before the Hobart Magistrates Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.