Prospect man charged after shooting in George Town

Police have charged a 45-year-old man from Prospect following their investigation of a shooting incident that occurred in George Town on July 18.
Police were called to a Davies Street, George Town home about 4am on July 18, after reports of a shooting.
A statement released that morning said a man in his 20s - later revised by Tasmania Police to a man in his 40s - was taken to the Launceston General Hospital in a stable condition.
Acting Inspector Jason Jones said the man had a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The 45-year-old was charged with numerous offences including wounding, recklessly discharge a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and other firearm and drug-related charges.
Police say the man has been detained to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 19.
They say the victim was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Hobart Hospital where his condition is considered serious but stable.
During the investigation, police say they recovered three stolen firearms and a large quantity of ammunition to suit.
Police have established the victim and offender are known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.