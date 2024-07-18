The Examiner
Prospect man charged after shooting in George Town

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 19 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 7:38am
Davies Street, George Town, Tasmania. Picture by Paul Scambler
Davies Street, George Town, Tasmania. Picture by Paul Scambler

Police have charged a 45-year-old man from Prospect following their investigation of a shooting incident that occurred in George Town on July 18.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

