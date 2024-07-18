Hay denies punches and slaps but says bad language allegations were true

Former Miss Australia and politician Kathryn Hay denied many of the allegations made by her former husband when she gave evidence in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
However, Ms Hay admitted a number of allegations including that she twice called Mr Richardson a c--- and a bastard after he admitted he sometimes went into strip clubs.
Ms Hay, 48, has pleaded not guilty to a count of emotional abuse and intimidation of Mr Richardson between January 2014 and November 2022.
Defence lawyer Dermot Connors led Ms Hay through the allegations and forensically examined the finances from the couple's puppy breeding business when they made hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
Ms Hay, who wept frequently during her testimony, denied punching Mr Richardson in car trips in Melbourne and in Hobart.
She denied punching him at a tennis tournament and said she had never thrown a bowl of cereal over him.
Mr Connors asked about a number of allegations made by Mr Richardson about her behaviour towards their children.
Ms Hay said it was true that she had cut up a tennis shirt, cut the strings on a tennis racquet and damaged a Teddy Bear.
About the Teddy Bear she said: "I did that because Mr Richardson told me that I loved the children too much and I needed to hurt the Teddy Bear or he would destroy it," she said.
She denied verbally abusing the children or calling them stupid.
She admitted she had called Mr Richardson unfaithful because he was being romantic and spoke a lot on the phone to a Victorian puppy buyer and because he had joined dating app Tinder.
Ms Hay denied evidence from Mr Richardson's mother that after the marriage was over Ms Hay had said she was going to destroy them and that she wanted Troy to top himself.
Earlier in the day Senior Constable Kate Springer gave evidence that she attended the couple's Beaconsfield home in February 2022 when Ms Hay was to pick up belongings.
Mr Stevens asked Ms Springer if at some point Mr Richardson spoke to her.
"Yes he said, 'did you see that?'," she said.
"He said something about throat slitting.
"I said I didn't see it but that it would be captured on body-worn camera."
About six minutes of senior constable Springer's body-worn camera footage was shown in court.
The body worn camera footage showed several tense interactions between the couple before it was decided Ms Hay should fetch something from her car.
The footage showed her waving her finger across her throat as she walked past Senior Constable Springer's camera.
Ms Hay said she did not watch the footage saying she did not want to relive it.
"Why did you make the gesture?" Mr Connors asked.
"I wanted him to stop it, stop the treatment, just let me have the children's Teddy Bears," she said.
"Were you trying to threaten Mr Richardson," Mr Connors asked.
'No," Ms Hay said.
Ms Hay said that she had reported an allegation to police that Mr Richardson had sexually assaulted his children.
No charges were laid and a police officer said that the children had been coached.
Senior constable Shaun Cackett gave evidence that Ms Hay had made five complaints to police in 2022 alleging that Mr Richardson had tampered with her car, broken a lock at her home and that she was being bugged and tracked.
Senior constable Cackett said no charges had been laid against Mr Richardson following his investigation.
No charges about a false report to police had been laid against Ms Hay.
Sexual assault counsellor Keva Coulson told the court that she had talked to Mr Richardson over about 13 hours after he reported a sexual assault.
The sexual assault allegation was not against Ms Hay.
Ms Coulson was examined about her case notes.
She said that Mr Richardson told her about an assault in Hobart in 2020 in which Ms Hay had punched him in the face, causing a black eye.
She said he told her a member of the public had rung the police and he had attended a police station.
Ms Coulson said Mr Richardson told her that Ms Hay had said that she would have been much happier if her first husband had not died in a plane crash.
Under cross-examination by Mr Connors, Ms Coulson agreed that she accepted what clients told her was true and that it was not her role to challenge them.
Magistrate Simon Brown rejected a submission that Ms Hay had no case to answer.
The case resumes on Friday at 10.00am.
