ACL: Greens' bid to ban the Lord's Prayer in parliament is 'hatred for faith'

The reciting of the Lord's Prayer in the federal parliament is an "anachronism", according to The Greens; however, some church groups have said removing it would be allowing "Greens' hate for the faith".
The Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) Director, Christopher Brohier, said, "The rerun Greens' proposal to ban the Lord's prayer reflects the Greens' hatred for the faith".
Mr Broheir said the Greens had put forward this proposal in 2017, seven years later, and "bereft of new ideas, they float it again".
Currently, all Australian parliaments feature the Lord's Prayer, except the ACT Legislative Assembly, and the federal parliament has been reciting prayers at the beginning of the day's sitting since 1901.
Contrary to the ACL, Senator Mehreen Faruqi believes in a "secular parliament with a separation of church and state" and wants it removed.
In a recent interview on ABC's Insiders program, Ms Faruqi said, "So many people from all over the world from different faiths live in this country, and that is not representative; parliament is not representative".
A decade ago, former Greens Leader Richard Di Natale was quoted saying, "modern Australia was made up of people who had different ideas about religion".
"We are here to represent everybody. We're here to represent people of all faiths. People who don't have a strong religious faith," he said.
The ACL director, Mr Brohier, said, "The proposal reveals the true nature of the Greens. They are not an environmental party anymore, but a hardcore Marxist party".
The director said, "That is why they oppose the Lord's Prayer," and "The prayer expresses the truth that we are all subject to a higher power."
He said, "Marxist ideology, which seeks to control people, hates that concept".
"The faith expressed in the Lord's Prayer, Christianity, has been the greatest force for good in the history of humanity," Mr Brohier said.
He said the Tasmanian Constitution is the only state constitution that "guarantees the freedom of religion".
"Section 46 of our Constitution says, 'Freedom of conscience and the free profession and practice of religion are, subject to public order and morality, guaranteed to every citizen,'" he said.
Additionally, Mr Brohier said, "Tasmania should lead that way in heralding the benefits of faith" and "The ACL calls on the Tasmanian Parliament to reject this tired, Marxist proposal."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.