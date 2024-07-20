The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Paul Lennon's Mac Point 2.0 stadium deserves better attention

By Barry Prismall
Updated July 20 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former premier Paul Lennon is fronting the Mac Point 2.0 development. Pictures supplied, file
Former premier Paul Lennon is fronting the Mac Point 2.0 development. Pictures supplied, file

I can't see why the minority Tasmanian government of weary veterans can't more seriously evaluate Paul Lennon's Macquarie Point 2.0 stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.