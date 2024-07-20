Paul Lennon's Mac Point 2.0 stadium deserves better attention

I can't see why the minority Tasmanian government of weary veterans can't more seriously evaluate Paul Lennon's Macquarie Point 2.0 stadium.
It's better placed, a better look than the government's bureaucratic version and has a host of more uses.
There are lingering concerns about costs, mooted to be $2.3 billion but the price tag buys you a stack of add-ons, like a huge underground car park, public housing, 450 apartments, an integrated transport access strategy, an RSL museum, convention facilities, restaurant and shops.
It also has a retractable roof, but I think the problem with the government's version and Mac Point 2.0 is the maximum seating capacity of 23,000.
How can they expect any grass sport to grow into elite level in Tasmania if they can only offer 23,000 seats. They will never host a finals game of any sport.
The public face behind Mac Point 2.0 is former premier Paul Lennon, a self-made entrepreneur and trouble shooter, who ran the Bacon government's infrastructure program and became premier when Jim Bacon succumbed to cancer.
I knew Lennon reasonably well professionally.
He made no secret of his dislike for me because he dismissed me as a right wing journalist even though he was miles further to the right than I could ever be.
He started out as a young secretary of the Storeman and Packers Union in Launceston, rising to secretary of the right wing Tasmanian Trades and Labour Council featuring right wing unions such as the clerks' and shop assistants' unions.
The left in Tasmania hated him because of his strong Catholic links with people like Brian Harradine.
For a while the ALP was faced with the ludicrous situation where the head of unions in Tasmania was banned from joining the party of the union movement.
Right wing faction colleague Prime Minister Bob Hawke eventually prevailed in forcing the Tasmanian branch to admit Lennon.
It paid dividend because Lennon teamed up with left wing leader Jim Bacon and together these union heavies ran Tasmanian beautifully.
I once asked Lennon if he had ambitions to be premier, but he was doggedly loyal to Jim Bacon and said Bacon was far more qualified to run the state.
Bacon and Lennon got things done, unlike the current government which sometimes moves at the pace of a legless turtle.
While Bacon represented the government's flagship, Lennon was in the engine room, dealing with issues like natural gas, the TT-Line ferries and the Woolnorth wind farms.
I was always amazed at his capacity to get results. He was a bully in the sense that he would not stand for anyone or anything getting in the way.
So, I would sleep easy if I knew Lennon was somehow involved in the stadium process.
He would be immense value for money because he would not tolerate delays, that so often create enormous cost overruns and budget blowouts.
Lennon dealt easily with the private and public sector. He was as much at home talking to business or Liberal governments as he was to unions.
When Robin Gray was premier, Lennon often joined him for drinks in the premier's suite because Gray headed the government and Lennon headed unions. It was an easy transactional friendship and I think they shared the same philosophy.
Lennon's affinity with business was his undoing. He was mocked for accepting James Packer's hospitality of an executive suite in Melbourne's Crown Casino and he was too close to the Gunns Tamar Valley pulp mill.
So the trendy left always hated him, even though he was doing what he was good at, in getting development up and running in a state with never enough development.
The Rockliff government ought to make greater use of him. I am sure he could fix the stadium imbroglio, he could make the York Park stadium revamp even better and do the same with the proposed elite sports centre.
Certainly he could ensure hundreds or thousands more housing units being built faster than the current rate.
He will never tame the conspiracy theorists who think he must embody all the corruption in the world.
In fact he has the same genes of former Labor premier Eric Reece and Robin Gray. Each of them had that bulldozer quality to smash the gates to get projects moving.
Sometimes it was the wrong development, like pulp mills and hydro schemes, but whatever the cause you always knew the bulldozers were already at the gates.
I have lost contact with him but I know he and his wife Margaret restored a heritage property at Broadmarsh, north of Hobart.
He quit the premiership suddenly when the left came after him over the Tamar Valley pulp mill. He was there one day, gone the next.
In the current malaise of a hopelessly hung parliament I would bet that either Jeremy Rockliff or Labor leader Dean Winter would be in far better shape if they harnessed the enormous talents of this man.
