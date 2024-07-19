Maccas at the shack during school holidays: Drone delivered food a reality

Delivery drivers may soon be replaced by drones, with food, medications and other essential goods now being delivered with the aviation technology, but a Tasmanian advocate says proceed with caution.
Melbourne is now the latest city to launch drone-delivered food, with such a service already making more than 10,000 deliveries in the Queensland suburbs of Logan and the Gold Coast.
The company, Wing, have delivered drone packages weighing less than 1.5 kilograms since 2019 such as burgers or coffee, through the DoorDash app.
Further expansion of such delivery services could bring many benefits to regional Tasmanians, such as greater and easier consumer access to retail and other small goods such as medications.
It could also benefit people with disabilities, those with health conditions that prevent them from leaving home, or those without physical or financial access to transport.
A report looking at drone delivery in the Australian Capital Territory suggested it would create up to $40 million extra retail revenue, reduce delivery business costs by $12 million while giving consumers greater retail choice, preventing road accidents and reducing Co2 emissions.
Despite the positive factors, Tasmanian disability advocate Kristen Desmond said the unintended consequences needed to be considered before widespread rollout.
She said technological literacy, access to the internet, privacy, individual capability and food safety were all factors.
"I would certainly want to know a bit more about how that works. Technology is always a good thing as long as there are protections in place," Ms Desmond said.
"For instance, how do they make sure it is the right medication being sent to the right people? What assumptions are being made about levels of literacy and access to technology," she said.
"If it makes things more accessible, particularly those in regional areas, then of course it is a positive move, but it is the unintended consequences that we need to keep an eye on and develop frameworks for."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.